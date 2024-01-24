Rain hits 10 governorates… Meteorology shows today’s weather conditions and expected weather phenomena

#Rain #hits #governorates.. #Meteorology #shows #todays #weather #conditions #expected #weather #phenomena

Weather conditions today: The Meteorological Authority announced the weather conditions today, Wednesday, January 24, 2024, indicating a drop in temperatures throughout, and the continuation of a cold wave of frost over the country.

The Meteorological Authority expected that today, Wednesday, warm weather will prevail during the day in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northeastern coasts, South Sinai, and the south of the country, and cold weather on the northwestern coasts, while very cold weather will prevail at night and in the early morning in most parts, and frost will form on crops in Central Sinai and New Valley Governorate.

Weather phenomena expected today, Wednesday

The Meteorological Authority warned in an urgent statement of rain falling on 10 governorates in the northern coasts and Lower Egypt, for the next 6 days, coinciding with the depression hitting the country, and a drop in temperatures of 5-6 degrees, confirming light to moderate rain falling on areas of the coasts. North and North Lower Egypt with an incidence of 50% at intermittent intervals.

Today’s weather

Meteorology added in a statement that winds will be active in areas of South Sinai at intermittent intervals.

Meteorology also revealed the condition of the Mediterranean Sea, where it is moderate, wave heights range from 1.5 to 2 metres, and surface winds are northwesterly.

Temperatures today, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Cities/Greater Minor Governorates Cairo 19 11 Administrative Capital 19 11 Banha 19 11 Damanhour 18 12 Mansoura 18 12 Zagazig 19 13 Shebin al-Koum 19 12 Tanta 18 12 Damietta 19 13 Port Said 19 12 Ismailia 19 12 Suez 18 14 Arish 20 13 Rafah 20 13 Ras Sidr 22 13 Nakhl 22 06 Catherine 18 03 Al Tur 23 13 Taba 22 14 Sharm El Sheikh 22 14 Alexandria 18 12 New Alamein 17 13 Matrouh 18 11 Salloum 18 12 Siwa 18 09 Ras Gharib 22 13 Hurghada 21 14 Safaga 22 12 Marsa Alam 22 14 Shalateen 25 16 Halayeb 24 17 Abu Ramad 24 17 Ras Hadaraba 23 16 Fayoum 19 09 Beni Suef 19 09 Minya 19 08 Assiut 20 08 Sohag 20 09 Qena 20 10 Luxor 21 10 Aswan 21 11 New Valley 20 07 Abu Simbel 21 11