Rain hits several governorates.. Meteorology warns of bad weather today, Thursday, January 4, 2024

#Rain #hits #governorates. #Meteorology #warns #bad #weather #today #Thursday #January
The weather today Thursday, January 4, 2024.. I warned General Authority of Meteorology From a fall Rain Today in the coastal governorates and northern Lower Egypt, stressing the need to be careful and not to stand under street advertising signs or tall trees, and not to drive during rain unless absolutely necessary to preserve lives and prevent road accidents.
Maps warned the weather Low and rainy clouds dominate the north of the country, which helps in the fall of moderate rain, which may be heavy at times.
Today, Thursday, the country is affected by 3 Atmospheric phenomenaWarm weather prevails during the day in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, and northern Upper Egypt, and warm in South Sinai and southern Upper Egypt.
Meteorology warned of cold weather the weather At night in all parts of the world, and very cold in North Sinai and the desert and open areas.
Today’s weather
Maps announced the weather Today, Thursday, dense water mist forms in the morning on some agricultural and highway roads near bodies of water leading to and from Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, the canal cities, central Sinai, and northern Upper Egypt. It may reach the point of fog in some areas.
Meteorologists advised slowing down the speed, turning on the headlights, opening the car windows to a degree to prevent water from condensing inside, leaving safe distances between cars, using rain wipers continuously, using the horn at intermittent intervals to make others feel your presence, and not stopping in the Shaboura area.
There are chances of a fall Rain Light to moderate on areas of the northern coasts and northern Lower Egypt, with an incidence of 40%.
Satellites monitored wind activity on areas of the northwestern coasts, southern Sinai, and northern Upper Egypt at intermittent intervals.
Read also: Where is winter?…Meteorology responds and reveals shocking forecasts regarding the weather condition (details)
The case of Bahrain
The condition of the Mediterranean Sea is light to moderate, wave heights range from one to 1.75 metres, and surface winds are westerly.
As for the Red Sea, it will be moderate, with wave heights ranging from 1.5 meters to two metres, and surface winds are northwesterly.
You may also be interested in: 3 weather phenomena hitting the country…an important statement regarding the weather tomorrow, Thursday, January 4, 2024
Temperatures today, Thursday, in Egyptian governorates and cities:
Great and small
Cairo 21 14
6 October 22 13
Banha 21 14
Damanhour 21 13
Wadi El-Natroun 21 13
Kafr El-Sheikh 21 14
Mansoura 21 13
Zagazig 22 14
Shebin Al-Koum 21 14
Tanta 21 14
Damietta 21 14
Port Said 21 12
Ismailia 22 13
Suez 22 12
Arish 21 11
Rafah 21 11
Ras Sidr 22 12
Palm 19 08
Catherine 15 06
Phase 24 13
Taba 22 14
Sharm El Sheikh 25 17
Alexandria 21 13
El Alamein 21 12
Matrouh 21 11
Salloum 20 10
Siwa 19 10
Ras Gharib 23 15
Hurghada 25 16
Safaga 25 15
Marsa Alam 25 15
Shlatin 26 18
Halayeb 25 19
Aburmad 25 18
Ras Hadaraba 24 19
Fayoum 21 13
Beni Suef 21 12
Minya 22 09
Assiut 23 08
Sohag 22 09
Qena 24 10
Luxor 24 10
Aswan 25 11
New Valley 23 10
Abu Simbel 24 11