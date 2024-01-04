Rain hits several governorates.. Meteorology warns of bad weather today, Thursday, January 4, 2024

#Rain #hits #governorates. #Meteorology #warns #bad #weather #today #Thursday #January

The weather today Thursday, January 4, 2024.. I warned General Authority of Meteorology From a fall Rain Today in the coastal governorates and northern Lower Egypt, stressing the need to be careful and not to stand under street advertising signs or tall trees, and not to drive during rain unless absolutely necessary to preserve lives and prevent road accidents.

Maps warned the weather Low and rainy clouds dominate the north of the country, which helps in the fall of moderate rain, which may be heavy at times.

Today, Thursday, the country is affected by 3 Atmospheric phenomenaWarm weather prevails during the day in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, and northern Upper Egypt, and warm in South Sinai and southern Upper Egypt.

Meteorology warned of cold weather the weather At night in all parts of the world, and very cold in North Sinai and the desert and open areas.

Today’s weather

Maps announced the weather Today, Thursday, dense water mist forms in the morning on some agricultural and highway roads near bodies of water leading to and from Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, the canal cities, central Sinai, and northern Upper Egypt. It may reach the point of fog in some areas.

Meteorologists advised slowing down the speed, turning on the headlights, opening the car windows to a degree to prevent water from condensing inside, leaving safe distances between cars, using rain wipers continuously, using the horn at intermittent intervals to make others feel your presence, and not stopping in the Shaboura area.

There are chances of a fall Rain Light to moderate on areas of the northern coasts and northern Lower Egypt, with an incidence of 40%.

Satellites monitored wind activity on areas of the northwestern coasts, southern Sinai, and northern Upper Egypt at intermittent intervals.

Read also: Where is winter?…Meteorology responds and reveals shocking forecasts regarding the weather condition (details)

The case of Bahrain

The condition of the Mediterranean Sea is light to moderate, wave heights range from one to 1.75 metres, and surface winds are westerly.

As for the Red Sea, it will be moderate, with wave heights ranging from 1.5 meters to two metres, and surface winds are northwesterly.

You may also be interested in: 3 weather phenomena hitting the country…an important statement regarding the weather tomorrow, Thursday, January 4, 2024

Temperatures today, Thursday, in Egyptian governorates and cities:

Great and small

Cairo 21 14

6 October 22 13

Banha 21 14

Damanhour 21 13

Wadi El-Natroun 21 13

Kafr El-Sheikh 21 14

Mansoura 21 13

Zagazig 22 14

Shebin Al-Koum 21 14

Tanta 21 14

Damietta 21 14

Port Said 21 12

Ismailia 22 13

Suez 22 12

Arish 21 11

Rafah 21 11

Ras Sidr 22 12

Palm 19 08

Catherine 15 06

Phase 24 13

Taba 22 14

Sharm El Sheikh 25 17

Alexandria 21 13

El Alamein 21 12

Matrouh 21 11

Salloum 20 10

Siwa 19 10

Ras Gharib 23 15

Hurghada 25 16

Safaga 25 15

Marsa Alam 25 15

Shlatin 26 18

Halayeb 25 19

Aburmad 25 18

Ras Hadaraba 24 19

Fayoum 21 13

Beni Suef 21 12

Minya 22 09

Assiut 23 08

Sohag 22 09

Qena 24 10

Luxor 24 10

Aswan 25 11

New Valley 23 10

Abu Simbel 24 11