Rain of repeals in the Council of Ministers

Andry Rajoelina and Christian Ntsay during the presentation of members of the government in Iavoloha last Sunday.

The first Council of Ministers of the new members of the government was the scene of a shower of repeals within several ministerial departments.

Expeditious. This is the appropriate term to describe what happened yesterday during the first council of ministers of President Andry Rajoelina with the members of the new government recently appointed last Sunday. The repeal section was longer than usual yesterday in the minutes of the weekly executive meeting with several repeals of decrees appointing several senior officials within various ministerial departments.

This wave of repeals even reaches the prime minister’s office, which sees three of its directors, including the one in charge of communications, the one in charge of studies and the general director of the budgetary and financial disciplinary council, being swept away by the cyclone. Two regional directors, two inter-regional directors and a general director at the level of four ministries as well as all the regional directors of crafts at the Ministry of Tourism and Crafts were all dismissed from their positions yesterday following the council ministers. This barrage of repeals of directors could be the consequence of the changes of ministers after the various handovers since the start of the week.

The cause

Indeed, several of the ministers who take their seats take members of their staff with them. Note that it is completely logical and practical for a new manager to want to surround himself with people he trusts in order to achieve the set objectives more quickly. During her handover of power with the Minister of the Interior Justin Tokely, Naina Andriantsitohaina, Minister of Decentralization and Territorial Planning, clarified in her speech while addressing decentralization staff at the Anosy local development fund that ‘a new wind will blow within this department, but it is not a disruptive wind. On the contrary, it is a wind that can bring stability to the ministry. After this wave of repeals, it is possible that during the next Council of Ministers, it will be the “appointment” section which will take longer to compensate for the absences caused by the current wave.

At the same time, several decrees appointing authorities of decentralized local authorities are also repealed with these directors. The governor of the Atsimo-Atsinanana region, that of the Melaky region as well as that of Analanjirofo are dismissed. The reason remains unknown until now, but what is certain is that positions of high responsibility will soon be available within these three regions.

On the side of the Ministry of the Interior, the prefect of the town of Mahajanga is also dismissed from his functions but there, the cause is quite perceptible given that the latter is currently in prison because he is presumed to be involved in the transformation affair of spoiled rice which still holds public opinion in suspense until now. As a reminder, the prefect of Mahajanga is one of the signatories of the letter authorizing the bags of rice to leave the city’s port after which uncaring people wanted to transform the spoiled rice in order to be able to resell it.

Ravo Andriantsalama