RAIN WARNING RECEIVED FROM BURSA GOVERNORSHIP! Are schools closed today in Bursa? Which cities and districts were closed on January 10?

#RAIN #WARNING #RECEIVED #BURSA #GOVERNORSHIP #schools #closed #today #Bursa #cities #districts #closed #January

In the warning made by Meteorology, citizens were invited to be cautious against negativities such as transportation disruptions, icing and frost in Bursa. Students, teachers and families are wondering whether there has been a holiday decision for schools in Bursa. In addition to Bursa, heavy snowfall is expected in the highlands of the East of Marmara and in Bolu and Düzce. Other provinces that will be affected by snowfall will be Bilecik, Kocaeli, Sakarya and Yalova. Educational activities continue in Bursa on Tuesday, January 9. All eyes are on the decision to be taken tomorrow. So, are schools closed in Bursa? Here are the last minute warnings and latest developments…