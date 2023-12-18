Rains cause eight deaths in the last 72 hours –

A total of eight people died and several were injured across the country as a result of the rains that fell in the last 72 hours in several provinces. According to INAMET, it will continue to rain heavily in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Kwanza Norte, Uíge and Malanje.

Several areas experience flooding of homes as well as public and private infrastructure. In the province of Bengo, for example, more than 100 agricultural fields are flooded and several families are left without their homes.

The province of Cabinda was the one that recorded the highest number of deaths (four), as a result of this Sunday’s heavy rains. The provinces of Huíla and Lunda Sul followed, with two victims each.

As a result of heavy rains, the province of Cabinda was deprived of electricity supply. It is known that the provincial broadcaster of Rádio Nacional de Angola is without broadcast and the TAAG flight to Luanda, scheduled for this Sunday, was canceled due to bad weather.

According to the spokesperson for the National Civil Protection and Fire Service, given the intense rains in the country, people should take refuge in safe places to avoid the worst this season.

Félix Domingos made it known that work to survey the consequences of the rains is still ongoing, through the provincial civil protection commissions, considering there are reports of missing people.

Also Read:  Russia and the USA fight for influence in Luanda -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News