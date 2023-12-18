Rains cause eight deaths in the last 72 hours

A total of eight people died and several were injured across the country as a result of the rains that fell in the last 72 hours in several provinces. According to INAMET, it will continue to rain heavily in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Kwanza Norte, Uíge and Malanje.

Several areas experience flooding of homes as well as public and private infrastructure. In the province of Bengo, for example, more than 100 agricultural fields are flooded and several families are left without their homes.

The province of Cabinda was the one that recorded the highest number of deaths (four), as a result of this Sunday’s heavy rains. The provinces of Huíla and Lunda Sul followed, with two victims each.

As a result of heavy rains, the province of Cabinda was deprived of electricity supply. It is known that the provincial broadcaster of Rádio Nacional de Angola is without broadcast and the TAAG flight to Luanda, scheduled for this Sunday, was canceled due to bad weather.

According to the spokesperson for the National Civil Protection and Fire Service, given the intense rains in the country, people should take refuge in safe places to avoid the worst this season.

Félix Domingos made it known that work to survey the consequences of the rains is still ongoing, through the provincial civil protection commissions, considering there are reports of missing people.