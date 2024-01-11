RAINY SEASON – Risk of flooding in certain areas

Wooden houses located on the waterfront like those in Ivandry are in danger.

Vigilance is required. During this rainy season, flooding remains a major problem in low-lying areas of the city. Residents in these neighborhoods are already preparing with the resources they have available. In the event of heavy rainfall, it is possible to notice a rise in water levels near Andravoahangy, Mascar, Besarety, around Ivandry, Andavamamba and Ankasina, Ankazomanga, and many other places. To self-prepare, these individuals use simple solutions.

Cleaning drainage channels is essential to prevent flooding. When necessary, households use simple methods to drain water.

“We use tables to protect our property from water. A surplus of wood made it possible to lift the bed to raise it slightly to prevent any water infiltration. The most important papers such as birth certificates and the family record book are also placed high up,” explains Jean Louis, a resident of a low-lying neighborhood of Ivandry, commonly called Ambany Atsinanana. This part is always faced with a significant rise in water levels even if the precipitation lasts only a few hours since the water in the upper part flows towards this part.

Preparation

However, other households no longer take special measures to resolve the problem. “We simply settle with our belongings with friends living in the upper part in the event of heavy rain due to lack of financial means. It is still important that we notify our guests in advance,” explains Mélanie, a resident of Besarety.

These residents spend one or two hours of time getting water out of their homes in the event of flooding. To limit damage, preparation is important.

Miora Raharisolo

