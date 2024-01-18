RAINY SEASON – Traffic disruptions in Andramasina

Recently, a truck overturned on a road made muddy by the rains.

Roads made impassable by the rains disrupt traffic in Andramasina. Currently, trucks are blocked on a section of the road linking the rural commune of Andramasina to the rural commune of Ambohimiadana, more precisely on the Ambohibemanjaka side.

Monique Rakotosaonina, a resident of this neighborhood, reported that two mini-trucks carrying basic necessities are immobilized there. The vehicles are stuck on the muddy road, and one of them is unable to move forward due to the slippery road surface.

It is for these reasons that the Ministry of the Interior, through the prefecture of Antananarivo, decided to close the road linking the rural commune of Andramasina to the rural commune of Ambohimiadana, as well as the roads to Alatsinainy Bakaro, Sabotsy Manjakavahoaka, and Nosibe Trimoloharano. This decision, recorded in an official note, mentions the suspension of traffic due to rainy weather conditions. The instruction written on the note states: “We must wait for the rain to dry before being able to travel”, in order to guarantee the safety of people and their property.

It is important to note that in May 2023, the Governorate of Analamanga announced its intention to rehabilitate these roads. Residents are impatiently awaiting the completion of this repair work.

Miora Raharisolo

