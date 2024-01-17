Raise your nose or blow your nose: which method is better?

#Raise #nose #blow #nose #method

Pulling up or blowing your runny or stuffy nose: Both can initially bring relief. Read here whether the methods are equally healthy.

It is common for the nose to become blocked and/or nasal mucus – also known as nasal secretion – to come out of the nose. Often it is caused by a cold, allergy (such as hay fever) or sinus infection. The inflamed nasal mucosa swells and forms more mucus in order to ward off the triggers of the inflammation (such as viruses or pollen). Since both make breathing difficult, those affected usually try to clear their nose by pulling up or blowing it.

When you blow your nose, the air blown out through your nose is supposed to push the mucus and its triggers outwards. If you initially close your nostrils and keep your mouth closed, you create excess pressure in your nose, which is released when you let go.

When you raise your nose, however, a negative pressure is created in the nose and throat, which pushes the mucus into the throat. When swallowed, the mucus then ends up in the stomach, where the stomach acid renders any pathogens present in it harmless.

Whether people lift their nose or blow it often depends on their personal feelings: Some people simply find it disgusting to pull up nasal mucus and swallow it. This form of mucus disposal is actually quite normal: even in healthy people, mucus gets – usually unnoticed – from the nose, sinuses and bronchi into the throat and further into the stomach through swallowing movements.

Is that why pulling up your nose and swallowing nasal mucus is preferable to blowing your nose? If the mucus contains pathogens, the former is at least beneficial for contact persons because the pathogens then remain in the body of those affected. When you blow your nose, however, they end up in your handkerchief and on your hands – and can therefore easily spread.

Important NOTE

If you immediately dispose of tissues used for respiratory infections and wash your hands thoroughly after blowing your nose, you will protect other people from infection.

But is it better for those affected if they turn up their nose – or should they blow their nose instead? This question is probably not that easy to answer: Apparently both methods of getting rid of nasal mucus can be associated with risks.

Why raising your nose or blowing your nose can be unhealthy

For example, blowing your nose too forcefully can lead to nosebleeds. In addition, strong excess pressure in the nose may force the nasal mucus into the sinuses, which can cause them to become inflamed. Sometimes violent blowing of the nose pushes the mucus into the ear trumpet, which connects the pharynx with the middle ear: then there is a risk of middle ear infection.

Pulling your nose up excessively can also promote nosebleeds due to the pressure drop this creates. Anyone who constantly draws up nasal mucus runs the risk of chronic negative pressure in the pharynx, which continues through the ear trumpet into the middle ear. If the negative pressure then sucks mucus into the middle ear, a tympanic effusion occurs. In addition, frequently turning up your nose can potentially delay recovery – for example, because the constant flow of mucus irritates the throat to such an extent that a chronic cough develops.

Always blow or raise your nose carefully

If an acute infection is the cause of a runny or stuffy nose, some experts advise: It is better to pull up your nose to prevent a sinus infection. But that doesn’t mean that raising your nose is generally healthy, but that blowing your nose is unhealthy or even dangerous.

The bottom line is: No matter whether you blow your nose or puff it up, the important thing is that you don’t overdo it. So only blow your nose gently (one nostril should always be open) and draw up nasal mucus as carefully as possible. If you avoid building up too much pressure, you usually don’t have to worry about any problems with either method.