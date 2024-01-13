RAJOELINA TO OFFICERS – “You are the basis of the country’s security”

Accompanied by civilian officials of the Republic, the officers of the RGP have. carried out the traditional cohesion cross yesterday in Iavoloha

Tradition, respect, cohesion, solidarity. These are the watchwords of Officers’ Day. A day celebrated every January 12. This year again, general officers, senior officers and officers of the Armed Forces marked this day with various events in camps, barracks and institutions.

Like other institutions, Officers’ Day was celebrated at the Presidency of the Republic by the senior officers of the Presidential Guard Regiment (RGP). The discussions about the new government team mean that President Andry Rajoelina was not there this time. For once, it is through a statement published on his Facebook page and the public media that the Head of State sent his congratulations to the officers of the Armed Forces.

“You are the basis of the country’s security,” declares Andry Rajoelina. He underlines that officers of the Armed Forces “have a heavy responsibility in the defense of national sovereignty, territorial integrity, in the protection of the population and its property”. The tenant of Iavoloha adds, “I urge you to carry out the sacred mission entrusted to you, for the development of the country, for the security of citizens and their property, the defense of institutions in compliance with the law “.

Cohesion

The President of the Republic underlines the self-sacrifice and constant efforts that the status of officer of the Armed Forces requires. He thus affirms his confidence “in the competence, experience and exemplarity” of these senior officers. The Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces notes, moreover, that Officers’ Day is also an opportunity to strengthen cohesion and solidarity in their ranks. A point reinforced by General Josoa Rakotoarijaona, Minister of National Defense.

For the army command, Officers’ Day was celebrated at the Ministry of National Defense, Ampahibe and then at the Army Headquarters (EMA), Andohalo. Defense officers attached to various embassies were present on this occasion in Ampahibe. For the gendarmerie, its senior officers met at the Ratsimandrava camp, Andrefan’Ambohijanahary, which houses the command of the black berets.

Historically, Officers’ Day stems from a protest movement led by the first promotion of the Military Academy (ACMIL), in Antsirabe, on January 12, 1967. The promotion called AINA then demanded the improvement of living conditions and treatment within the Academy.