Ralf Schumacher misses the “Michael from back then”

Published26. December 2023, 11:37

Pain runs deep: Now Ralf Schumacher is talking about his brother

A skiing accident fundamentally changed Michael Schumacher’s life. He hasn’t appeared in public for ten years. The incident still hurts his brother Ralf very much.

The trailer for the Netflix documentary "Schumacher".

Netflix

That’s what it’s about

The end of December marks the tenth anniversary of Michael Schumacher’s serious accident.

Now his brother Ralf Schumacher speaks about the tragic incident and admits: “I miss my Michael from back then.”

He goes on to say: “I can say that his accident was a very bad and drastic experience for me too.” But there is no health update.

Friday marks the tenth anniversary of Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher’s (54) serious skiing accident. The racing legend has not appeared in public since. In a current interview, his brother Ralf Schumacher speaks about his brother’s accident.

“I miss my Michael from back then,” the 48-year-old told the “Bild” newspaper. «Life is sometimes unfair. Michael had often been lucky in his life, but then this tragic accident happened. “Thank God, thanks to modern medical options, we were able to do a lot, but still nothing is like it used to be,” he adds.

Michael Schumacher suffered a traumatic brain injury

Michael Schumacher fell while skiing in the French Alps on December 29, 2013. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. Since the fall in which Schumacher hit his head on a stone and broke his helmet, the soon-to-be 55-year-old has not appeared in public.

Ralf (l.) and Michael Schumacher had a good relationship with each other.

image sports photo service

After the fall, he fought for days in the Grenoble University Hospital to survive and was in an artificial coma for a long time. It is not known how he is doing now. The family protects the privacy of the native Rhinelander. Ralf Schumacher also didn’t give any details. “I can say that his accident was a very bad and drastic experience for me too.”

That’s why there are no health updates about Michael Schumacher

This question of how the former racing driver is doing has been bothering many motorsport fans for years. Recently, Felix Damm, the lawyer who has represented the Schumacher family since 2008, explained why there is no news about Schumi’s health. In an interview with Legal Tribune Online (LTO), he said: “We also considered whether a final report on the state of health could be the right way (to protect private matters, Red). But that wouldn’t have been the end of it and there would have had to be constantly updated ‘water level reports’. Because as those affected, it is not up to you to put an end to the media.”

Damm went on to say that once the family had come forward, they would have had to live with the subsequent reporting. Shortly after Schumacher’s accident, doctors provided information about his condition. “That was actually content that was thematically classified as private. “It was actually completely taboo until then,” says Damm. He believes that the vast majority of fans can cope well with not knowing exactly how Schumacher is doing, the lawyer continued. But he is surprised by the media: “I was amazed at how many media outlets report even though there is no reliable information; how much you can knit supposed stories out of zero information.”

