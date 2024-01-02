Rallying – New year, new task for Luca Waldherr

#Rallying #year #task #Luca #Waldherr

Back in June of last year, Luca Waldherr was able to celebrate his second national championship title in the 2WD class. At the end of the rally season, the Zöberner knew how to impress in the open class and achieved third place overall in his home rally in the Buckligen Welt. The 29-year-old is now hungry for more and will be racing in the brand new Citroen C3 Rally2 in 2024. “At home in Wechselland, I was able to take third place overall in a state championship race with this car for the first time,” said the rally driver himself.

With the start of the 37th January Rally this weekend in the Freistadt area, Luca Waldherr’s racing career is entering a new era. “Even back then, I had the goal in mind that I would like to be at the front in the strongest class,” said the 29-year-old, who is grateful for the new opportunity: “That is the case this year thanks to my loyal sponsors, but also thanks to Manfred Stohl, who put together a great package for me and made the car available to me.” His 2WD championship car from last year will be released for other tasks in the Waldherr Motorsport team.

Waldherr has good memories of the first rally of the year, he was able to start his winning streak last year, but he still has respect for only his second appearance in Upper Austria. “It’s only my second time competing there. “In addition, there are always very fast local heroes in Freistadt, and when it comes to the weather, the January rally is always a surprise bag anyway,” explains Waldherr. “In addition to the state champion, there are also other very strong drivers in the starting field who are capable of a lot,” he knows District pilot, who could perhaps be one of them himself: “If things go my way, I would like to see us among the three best Austrians at the end.”