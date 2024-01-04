Ramiro Suárez Corzo will be transferred to the IPS Esencial in Bogotá

#Ramiro #Suárez #Corzo #transferred #IPS #Esencial #Bogotá

Judge 15 of the Execution of Sentences and Security Measures of Bogotá ordered the transfer of the former mayor of Cúcuta, Ramiro Suárez Corzo, from La Picota prison to the IPS Salud Esencial, after W Radio had published two reports from the Ombudsman’s Office and another from Legal Medicine, which warn of his serious health conditions.

In that sense, the judge issued the in-hospital transfer ticket to the La Picota prison in Bogotá, which is run by the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec).

Suárez Corzo remains in the ERE Sur, that is, the public officials’ pavilion of that detention center.

The judicial decision came after W Radio had exclusively published the opinion of the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences in which it was warned that the state of health of the former mayor of Cúcuta is serious and that he cannot continue to be deprived of the freedom.

The five-page forensic medical document describes the seven diseases he suffers from and the inability he has to move around and carry out basic activities, that is, he cannot undress, bathe, go to the bathroom, dress, move or walk on his own.

Additionally, it is specified that you need permanent assistance from a suitable person.

W Radio learned that the legal medical examination was carried out on December 18 and it showed that Suárez Corzo has the following conditions and that these require first-level comprehensive treatment, having access to the emergency service in case of decompensation between others.

Inclusion body myosistis

Severe dependence to carry out basic activities of daily living (Barthel in 35 points)

Chronic pain syndrome

Controlled systemic arterial hypertension

Controlled type I diabetes mellitus

Mixed dyslipidemia

Sleep onset and maintenance disorder

Likewise, Legal Medicine concluded that “as a positive finding, there is a severe decrease in muscle strength and sensitivity in the lower limbs and left upper limb, areflexia, muscle atrophy, hypotonia in the lower limbs, pain referred to the passive arcs of mobility of the lower limbs, no There is grasping or gripping in the left hand, with severe dependence to carry out basic activities of daily living using a 35-point Barthel scale.”

Due to this, Legal Medicine makes the following recommendations

·Continuously guarantee the medications ordered by the treating physicians, as well as the dietary conditions prescribed by Nutrition and Dietetics.

·Requires evaluation, management and specialized medical monitoring by INTERNAL MEDICINE, NEUROLOGY, PHYSIATRICS, fully complying with what is ordered by these specialties: laboratories, paraclinics, imaging studies, medication formulation, diets, therapies, interconsultations, etc., as well as the medical checks with the frequency they determine.

·Likewise, comprehensive management by your assigned first-level health service and access to the Emergency Service in case of decompensation of your illness or your clinical condition warrants it.

However, the most serious situation that the Forensic Medicine experts evidenced was that the former mayor of Cúcuta cannot move on his own and, therefore, cannot carry out daily hygiene activities.

“In his current conditions, his capacity for functional autonomy is compromised, which prevents him from carrying out his basic activities of daily living independently (undressing, dressing, bathing, going to the bathroom, moving, walking, etc.) and makes “it is necessary to guarantee certain special conditions of handling and care, as well as permanent assistance from a trained person,” the opinion states.

Based on the sufferings that Suárez Corzo faces, the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences concluded that he should not remain deprived of his liberty.

“CONCLUSION: At the time of this evaluation of Mr. RAMIRO SUAREZ CORZO in his current conditions ALLOW TO BASED A SERIOUS STATE OF HEALTH DUE TO ILLNESS AND INCOMPATIBLE WITH LIFE IN FORMAL CONCLUSION.”

Ombudsman’s Report

On December 14, W Radio exclusively published a report from the Ombudsman’s Office that warned that “the health and dignity conditions” in which Ramiro Suárez Corzo, former mayor of Cúcuta, is in a jail cell, are infrahuman. The Pillory of Bogotá.

At the time, the Ombudsman’s Office asked the judge for the execution of sentences and security measures to grant Suárez Corzo house arrest or house arrest, since his fundamental rights to life and health would be violated, as he was exposed to all kinds of dangers that aggravate the diseases he suffers from.

A commission from the Ombudsman’s Office made up of a doctor, a bacteriologist and a lawyer carried out an inspection last November, corroborating that the former mayor of Cúcuta has to “crawl” to be able to attend to his physiological needs because he has no movement in his legs.

“At the time of the visit, Mr. Ramiro Suárez was found lying in bed, conscious, oriented in time, place and space, with loss of movement of the lower limbs secondary to inclusion body myositis (diagnosed by the University Hospital). Erasmo Meoz from Cúcuta) which does not allow him to move autonomously. The PPL reports that in order to fulfill his physiological and personal care needs, he must drop to the floor and crawl to the bathroom or shower, since he does not have a caregiver or support staff. In addition to the above, it should be noted that the person closest to his cell is approximately 30 meters away and 70 meters from the guard at the external gate,” the report states.

Precisely, in the conclusions of the visit it is noted that “the state of health of the PPL (Ramiro Suárez Corzo) is classified as serious, due to illness, according to the physical assessment and the clinical history: he does not have support for the development of their physiological needs such as urination and exposure; In his confinement he does not have the necessary support for his daily personal hygiene; He is prostrate and without the possibility of autonomous movement in his lower limbs; “It cannot be guaranteed that he can prevent or avoid an injury due to a fall, as he does not have the conditions in the bathroom or place of confinement.”

They added that “Mr. Suárez does not have a caregiver or nursing care, so he makes dangerous maneuvers to be able to do his physiological and self-care needs, having to crawl to the latrine.”

Likewise, in the document known exclusively by W Radio, it is noted that he has serious illnesses that prevent him from moving on his own and that even for personal hygiene he must wait several days for his relatives to visit him.

“This is an elderly person deprived of liberty, without the capacity for self-care and attention to his physiological needs, due to suffering from uncompensated metabolic diseases, without treatments that endanger the health and life of Mr. Suárez, which maintains the “full violation of the fundamental rights to life, health and human dignity.”

The Ombudsman’s Office also pointed out that since last September 14, when he was transferred to that prison, he has not had medical care.

“It was found that Mr. Suárez, since the date of admission to the La Picota Prison, has not received any type of health care (neither diagnosis, nor treatments, nor rehabilitation, nor social work, nor psychological or physiotherapeutic support). Institutional abandonment is clearly evident.”

Meanwhile, W Radio also learned that, due to his serious health condition, he had to be transferred by ambulance to the Eusalud clinic to be treated immediately.

The clinical history indicates that his state of health is delicate because in addition to his illnesses he faces the orphan disease of inclusion body myositis.

The document states that Ramiro Suárez Corzo is receiving degrading, inhuman and cruel treatment.

“Appealing to Law 599 of 2000, article 68, and to the vast jurisprudence of the Superior Council of the Judiciary and taking into account the principle of humanity promoted by the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which maintains that, according to Under International Humanitarian Law (IHL), the request for house arrest is in line with the principle of humanity. This principle prohibits cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, and argues that deprivation of liberty in precarious health conditions could violate this principle.”

The Ombudsman’s Office, based on this situation, requested that he be granted house arrest.

“The Ombudsman requests that the corresponding Judge of Execution of Penalties and Security Measures be granted home or hospital confinement due to serious illness to Mr. Ramiro Suárez Corzo, in order to guarantee home medical care, taking into account takes into account the severity of the illnesses he suffers from and cannot be properly treated in the prison environment. The measure of house arrest is proportional and reasonable depending on the person’s health situation, thus avoiding a disproportionate impact on his rights,” the document concludes.