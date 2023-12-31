Ramsey Nasr played the death scene of the apple of his father’s eye six days after his own mother’s funeral: ‘Ask not to make jokes’ | Show

duo interviewSubdued, recognizable and heartbreaking. Ramsey Nasr and Hans Croiset touched many with their moving death scene in Eyeballs. That farewell, which Nasr played a few days after the death of his own mother, was awarded the AD Media Prize for the unforgettable TV moment of 2023. “For me, the son’s grief is the most moving.”

Annemart van Rhee 31-12-23, 07:30 Last update: 08:01

