Ramūnas KARBAUSKIS: 2023 review and 10 sins of government that cannot be forgotten – Respublika.lt

Ramūnas KARBAUSKIS review sins government – Respublika.lt

1. Legalized political corruption. It is official – laws are adopted in the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania by parties convicted of political corruption, the Seimas is led and represented by the chairwoman of the party convicted of corruption, and a member of the Seimas convicted of corruption will vote and participate in Seimas meetings from prison, because the majority of the Seimas did not find the moral backbone to throw out a colleague convicted in a criminal case. parliament. Could it have been otherwise? Knowing how many leaders of the conservative party, together with Gabriel Landsberg himself, “presented the program” to the convicted concern, the answer is clear – no, it could not be otherwise.

2. Attacked everyone’s house. Having once tried to make real estate movable, this year the conservatives set out to do even more – to universally tax the real estate of all Lithuanian people. Conservatives follow in the footsteps of Lenin, his cronies and the Communists. Only the reaction of the civil society and the picket at the Seimas forced the rulers to withdraw from this idea.

3. The Constitution is interpreted in a way that is convenient for those in power. The Constitutional Court of Lithuania can already be officially renamed the Šedbar Conservator’s Court, and it will not be a mistake. Two things need to be mentioned here: the appointment of Vytautas Landsbergis as head of state, although the Constitutional Court (KT) has already clarified twice that the head of state is elected by the citizens of the country, and the fact that the conservatives threw their own into the Constitutional Court directly from the Seimas bench, without “cooling off”. but with the ability to turn explanations where necessary.

By the way, Stasys Šedbaras, a zealous defender of the idea of ​​V. Landsbergis as the head of the state, who had a clearly different opinion than the previous interpretations of the CT, was appointed to the CT immediately after we, the Union of Lithuanian Peasants and Greens, started asking loudly why The majority of the Seimas, with the help of Saulis Skvernelis, appointed V. Landsbergis as the head of state. Coincidence?

4. Instead of Lithuanian children – migrants. Have you forgotten the hundreds of millions the government splashed out on modular homes for immigrants, border fences and fines handed down by the European Court of Human Rights for inhumane treatment of migrants? If you have forgotten, the conservatives with the Freedom Party remind us – we will bring residents to an empty Lithuania. Tens, maybe even hundreds of thousands. As if some goods were loaded on special chartered flights. It will not be enough from neighboring Belarus, that is, from Nigeria and Mali.

And such ambitions of those in power are not only a threat to national security. This is a threat to national identity. This government insisted on blindly implementing the neoliberal agenda – destroying the Lithuanian national identity, traditions, language, and destroying the genetic code of the Lithuanian nation.

5. A paradise for pedophiles in the Seimas? Conservatives are very uncomfortable when someone reminds them that Kristijonas Bartoševičius, who is currently being tried in court for the sexual abuse of children, was an active member of the conservative party and the Seimas faction. Perhaps this explains why the ruling party of the Seimas has so far rejected the draft law prepared by the parliamentarians of the Lithuanian Peasants and Green Union on the creation of a register of sex offenders. A raven will not pry a raven’s eye.

6. Fighting paper dragons under the covers. The foreign minister Gabrielius, who has assumed the role of the biblical dragon slayer Jurgis, behaves like a small child in a sandbox, when one day he gets angry with China, and the next day he renounces eternal friendship with its enemy, Taiwan. The reason for such a change in the course of G. Landsberg’s foreign policy soon became clear – a company linked to the Chinese Communists is connected to “Ignitis”. So, the so-called value policy ended as soon as the financial interest of the conservative nest appeared. About the fact that the Chinese are coming to strategic object of Lithuania and that this is a threat to national security – neither Gabrieli nor the conservatives care.

7. Spreads panic and makes Russian propagandists work. At the beginning of independence, we had such a Russian propagandist, Alexander Nevzorov, who was attacking Lithuania. Later, when Putin attacked Ukraine, propagandists Solovyov, Zakharova, Girkin and others appeared. And now in Lithuania we already have our own Solovyov in the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs. G. Landsbergis’ rhetoric that soon Lithuania will be attacked and NATO will not defend us is a narrative of Russian propagandists. If Gabriel is to be believed, then all life in Lithuania must stop today – people emigrate, businesses stop, the state goes bankrupt. I consider such an election trick of G. Landsbergi blunt and anti-state. As they say, why do we have enemies when our own people are like this – in the Kremlin, because of such rhetoric, the champagne corks will undoubtedly crack.

8. Attempt to rewrite the history of Lithuania. The Landsbergs waited three decades for the generation to change and for the generation to come that will only read in textbooks what happened at the dawn of Lithuania’s independence, will not remember who Justinas Marcinkevičius is. So far, they have not succeeded in leaving only one single Landsberg surname in history, which would be associated with the freedom struggle. Fortunately, the conservatives did not calculate – the attack on Mr. Marcinkevičius, the trampling of other freedom fighters and everyone who is not a conservative and not a part of the Landsberg clan began too early. There are still people alive who remember everything perfectly. He also remembers Landsbergi’s teaching at the Department of Marxism-Leninism.

9. “They will come for our children…”. Several attempts were made this year to introduce the concept of family into the Lithuanian legal system, which could be used by same-sex couples to demand that the European Court of Human Rights oblige Lithuania to equate same-sex partners with a traditional family and allow them to adopt children. It is precisely these possibilities – to legitimize the right of same-sex couples to raise children or even use surrogate motherhood – that are sought by those in power. What they didn’t do was count the votes, redo the projects, try to undermine the partnership law, as a result of which it became clear that they did not care at all about the legal relations of the partners, nor the issues of property inheritance, nor the provision of information in the hospital, because the legal acts regulating this did not suit them. They need something else that will pave the way to the status that only a traditional family has in Lithuania.

10. Lithuanian schools have become drug trading centers. Someday, for all that inaction, these rulers and their satellites will be judged by the Seimas as perpetrators of the Lithuanian genocide. Because the drug problem in Lithuanian schools is of such a scale that it is necessary to take immediate and strict measures to stop it, if we want to save our children and grandchildren from senseless deaths due to drug overdose.

I call this behavior of the government – openly creating conditions for the spread of narcotic substances, reducing penalties for the sale of narcotic substances, decriminalizing drugs and even their open advertising on the social networks of Seimas members – genocide of the Lithuanian nation, and this government will have to answer for all of this.

Therefore, as the New Year approaches, I publicly promise that I will not promise to remain silent, and every day I will publicize to the people of Lithuania the vile decisions of the rulers, which they make in the Seimas – both myself, as the party chairman, as well as representatives of our party in the Seimas, as well as every member of the Lithuanian Peasants and Greens Union.

Because there is nothing more dangerous for the Nation than the short memory of the voters, which this conservative and neoliberal political government uses to destroy the State of Lithuania.