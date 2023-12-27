Ramzan Kadyrov’s 24-year-old daughter is vice-premier Aishat is splashing with luxury: the price of the handbag takes away the promise | Names

#Ramzan #Kadyrovs #24yearold #daughter #vicepremier #Aishat #splashing #luxury #price #handbag #takes #promise #Names

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

Aishat Kadyrova appeared with an elite accessory while attending the wedding of her husband’s relative.

The daughter of the leader of Chechnya arrived at the pompous ceremony wearing a long fur coat and carrying a Fendi handbag, writes unian.net.

Instagram photo/Aišat Kadyrova

It is said that the price of a handbag of this model reaches 20 thousand. thousand euros. Obviously, this is quite a large amount for government employees.

Handbag worn by Aishat Kadyrova

According to unian.net, in October 2023, Ramzan Kadyrov’s 24-year-old daughter Aishat became the deputy prime minister of Chechnya. This decision was approved by the head of Chechnya.

R. Kadyrov himself noted that the proposal to appoint Aishat Kadyrov to this position was made by the Chairman of the Government of Chechnya, Muslim Chuchiev, at the government meeting.

“Aišat Kadyrova undoubtedly contributed a lot to improving the activities of the regional Ministry of Culture and accumulated work experience,” he said then.

It should be noted that this is not Aishat Kadyrova’s first position in the government – previously she was the deputy minister of culture of Chechnya, and later headed this ministry herself.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$