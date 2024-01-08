Range can be halved – heavy frost does not make friends with an electric car (+ VIDEO)

#Range #halved #heavy #frost #friends #electric #car #VIDEO

At the end of last year, information appeared in various international Internet sources that the public transport system in the capital of Norway, Oslo, was paralyzed due to the inability of electric buses to operate in the cold.

These turned out to be just rumours, because although a couple of dozen flights were cancelled, the system was far from paralyzed. However, the question remained – how and whether electric transport is affected by winter and frost? Including – what owners of private electric cars have to deal with in winter.

