Rangers, David Robertson agree for one season

#Rangers #David #Robertson #agree #season

The Rangers are strengthening their bullpen in search of another World Series title. The club announced it has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran right-hander David Robertson.

The deal will pay Robertson $11.5 million guaranteed, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The pitcher will earn $5 million in 2024 with a mutual option of $7 million for 2025 (with compensation of $1.5 million). There is also $1 million per year in deferred payments from 2027 to 2031.

The Rangers also announced a one-year deal with speedy outfielder Travis Jankowski, who returns after being a key player in the postseason. To make room for both players on the 40-man roster, Mexican right-hander Daniel Duarte was designated for assignment.

Robertson, for the second consecutive season, was one of the most sought-after relievers in the 2023 trade market, but after his move from the Mets to the Marlins on July 28 — his fifth club since August 2021 — he had a disappointing performance. In 10 appearances in the month of August, he posted a 9.00 ERA and was removed from the closer’s role during Miami’s final stretch to the postseason.

However, he bounced back in his new role, giving up just two runs in his final 11 regular-season appearances and finishing the season with a 3.03 earned run average and 78 strikeouts in 65.1 innings.

Robertson, who will begin his 15th season in the Majors, has 793 saves in the regular season and 42 in the postseason in his career, which among active pitchers places him second and third, respectively. In May 2023, he became just the 14th pitcher in AL/NL history to record 1,000 strikeouts as a reliever, and his 11.8 K/9 are the sixth-most in the Modern Era among pitchers with at least 500 innings. launched.

Although 2024 would be his age-39 season, Robertson underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2019, which aside from creating a break between two seasons, appears to have revitalized his career. Since his return to the Rays in August 2021, he has posted a 2.87 ERA with 175 in 141 innings (11.2 K/9).