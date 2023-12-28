Rangers sign minor league contract with Diego Castillo

#Rangers #sign #minor #league #contract #Diego #Castillo

ARLINGTON, Texas, USA — Veteran reliever Diego Castillo is among seven free agents who signed minor league deals with the Texas Rangers and who are invited to preseason training with the last World Series champions.

The Rangers announced on Wednesday the hiring of Dominican Castillo and two other right-handed pitchers: Mexican Gerardo Carrillo and Venezuelan Jesús Tinoco, along with catcher Andrew Knapp and Dominican outfielders Sandro Fabián and Elier Hernández.

The list is completed by Derek Hill, another ranger.

Castillo is 24-18 with 35 saves and a 3.22 ERA over six seasons in the Major Leagues with Tampa Bay (2018-21) and Seattle (2021-23. His opponents hit him just . 200.

The right-hander, who turns 30 on Jan. 18, allowed six earned runs over 8 2/3 innings in eight relief appearances for the Mariners last season.

Tinoco had a 2.93 ERA in 38 appearances this year with the Saitama Seibu Lions in the Japanese Professional Baseball Organization. Before that, he made 48 appearances in four seasons in the majors with Colorado (2019-21), Miami (2021) and Texas (2022). He pitched in 17 games for the Rangers.

In one of his two starts he received the 62nd home run from Aaron Judge, the star of the New York Yankees, who then broke the American League record for the same season.

Knapp, 32, is a switch-hitter who played 93 games in Triple A for the Houston and Detroit organizations this year. He has played in 325 major league games with Philadelphia (2017-21), Pittsburgh (2022), Seattle (2022) and San Francisco (2022).

Rangers pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first preseason workout in Surprise, Arizona, on Feb. 14. The first training session with a full squad is scheduled for February 19.