Ransomware group LockBit claims ransomware attack on fast food chain Subway – Computer – News

The American fast food chain Subway has been hit by a ransomware attack by LockBit. The ransomware gang claims to have stolen ‘hundreds of gigabytes’ of confidential information and is threatening to reveal it. LockBit would demand an unknown amount of ransom.

LockBit has listed Subway as a victim since January 21, claiming to have penetrated “the internal SUBS system.” LockBit is said to have access to financial data, including profit forecasts, employee salaries and the turnover of the chain’s restaurants. Because Subway is not publicly traded, its profit figures are revealed less often than some other fast food chains.

The sandwich franchise, which has more than 44,000 locations worldwide, has until February 2 to pay the ransom. LockBit threatens to release the data if this does not happen. The amount involved is not known. Subway told Cybernews that it is investigating whether LockBit’s claim is correct. The ransomware gang has not shared any evidence.