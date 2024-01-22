Ransomware group LockBit claims ransomware attack on fast food chain Subway – Computer – News

#Ransomware #group #LockBit #claims #ransomware #attack #fast #food #chain #Subway #Computer #News

The American fast food chain Subway has been hit by a ransomware attack by LockBit. The ransomware gang claims to have stolen ‘hundreds of gigabytes’ of confidential information and is threatening to reveal it. LockBit would demand an unknown amount of ransom.

LockBit has listed Subway as a victim since January 21, claiming to have penetrated “the internal SUBS system.” LockBit is said to have access to financial data, including profit forecasts, employee salaries and the turnover of the chain’s restaurants. Because Subway is not publicly traded, its profit figures are revealed less often than some other fast food chains.

The sandwich franchise, which has more than 44,000 locations worldwide, has until February 2 to pay the ransom. LockBit threatens to release the data if this does not happen. The amount involved is not known. Subway told Cybernews that it is investigating whether LockBit’s claim is correct. The ransomware gang has not shared any evidence.

Also Read:  "Isabel dos Santos never received payments or dividends from Unitel Internacional", react lawyers -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Passenger train traffic is improving slightly; significant complications on the Riga-Aizkraukle line / Article
Passenger train traffic is improving slightly; significant complications on the Riga-Aizkraukle line / Article
Posted on
Nicușor Dan, overflowing with sincerity: Gabriela Firea, favorite to win the elections at the Capital City Hall – News by sources
Nicușor Dan, overflowing with sincerity: Gabriela Firea, favorite to win the elections at the Capital City Hall – News by sources
Posted on
Africa Cup – Hosts Ivory Coast threatens to be eliminated from the preliminary round – Sport
Africa Cup – Hosts Ivory Coast threatens to be eliminated from the preliminary round – Sport
Posted on
Neurocognitive disorders: 145% increase in cases in Quebec by 2050
Neurocognitive disorders: 145% increase in cases in Quebec by 2050
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News