Raoul Hedebouw, future Prime Minister, is this possible? “I am here for the class struggle, not the struggle for places”

This Wednesday, Raoul Hedebouw was the special guest of Les Puncheurs, the first of six party presidents who will pass in front of Martin Buxant and Christophe Deborsu in the RTL “political ring”, in the run-up to the elections next June.

On set, our political specialists returned to a striking result from our RTL info/Ipsos/Les Puncheurs survey: for 21% of respondents, Raoul Hedebouw would make a good Prime Minister. We know that the PTB is on the rise in Brussels and is still well placed in Wallonia. In Flanders, the Communist Party is trying to make itself known “to block the road to the NVA and Vlaams Belang“, as Raoul Hedebouw explains. “I don’t want them to be 50% next June“.

As a result, our columnists asked the question: would Raoul Hedebouw be interested in the post of Prime Minister? “It’s not a personal ambition, because that doesn’t interest me. Me, I am here for the class struggle, not for the struggle for places“, says the president of the PTB. “We want to participate in a government“, he responds to detractors who point the finger at the party as wanting to remain eternally in opposition. “But for this, we need a policy of rupture. The other parties must already agree to speak with us“.

Raoul Hedebouw is therefore clear on the question: “The post of Prime Minister is not a priority. We’ll see, but we want to join a government“. And to do this, he has one condition: “For example, retirement must remain at 65 and not increase to 67, as is planned. It’s a commitment, we want to push back the political elite who find it normal to have to work until this age“.

