RAP MUSIC – Ngahmatoa bows out at 35

Thursday evening, Rap Gasy music lost one of its emblematic figures, Andriantsoa Tolojanahary Herinirainy Rakotondrabe, known as Ngahmatoa, at the age of 35, who died of cardiac arrest. Immersed in the world of Rap Gasy since 1998, Ngahmatoa marked his passage with emblematic titles such as “Aza mitest” and “Tsy maintsy tafa zay vao dead”. “This Thursday, something inexplicable happened in his room. He suffered a cardiac arrest. Our housekeeper called me, reporting something strange that had happened to him, and then he was gone forever. My older brother was truly passionate about rap music, which sparked my interest in following his path in music,” says his brother, Rado Ambinin-tsoa Rakotondrabe.

Ngahmatoa began his career in the world of rap in 1998 under the pseudonym Skarlahy. In 2006, he made the decision to change his name to the one that would make him famous, “Ngahmatoa”. This talented rapper leaves behind two orphans and a widow.

Nicole Rafalimananjara