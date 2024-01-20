RAP MUSIC – Ngahmatoa bows out at 35

Thursday evening, Rap Gasy music lost one of its emblematic figures, Andriantsoa Tolojanahary Herinirainy Rakotondrabe, known as Ngahmatoa, at the age of 35, who died of cardiac arrest. Immersed in the world of Rap Gasy since 1998, Ngahmatoa marked his passage with emblematic titles such as “Aza mitest” and “Tsy maintsy tafa zay vao dead”. “This Thursday, something inexplicable happened in his room. He suffered a cardiac arrest. Our housekeeper called me, reporting something strange that had happened to him, and then he was gone forever. My older brother was truly passionate about rap music, which sparked my interest in following his path in music,” says his brother, Rado Ambinin-tsoa Rakotondrabe.

Ngahmatoa began his career in the world of rap in 1998 under the pseudonym Skarlahy. In 2006, he made the decision to change his name to the one that would make him famous, “Ngahmatoa”. This talented rapper leaves behind two orphans and a widow.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

Also Read:  The holged group settles in the united arab emirates

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The scandals that haunt Frederick X, the new king of Denmark
The scandals that haunt Frederick X, the new king of Denmark
Posted on
“Gradual taxation was introduced”
“Gradual taxation was introduced”
Posted on
V. Guimarães: «I would rather no one leave and I don’t expect anything about entries»
V. Guimarães: «I would rather no one leave and I don’t expect anything about entries»
Posted on
false promises of a hangover cure
false promises of a hangover cure
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News