RAPE IN AMPEFY – The prosecution sends a pedophile to Tsiafahy

Suspected of having abused a 6-year-old girl, a 35-year-old man was imprisoned at the Tsiafahy prison by the Miarinarivo public prosecutor’s office on Wednesday.

The crime was committed recently in the fokontany of Ampefindradama, in the commune of Ampefy, in the district of Soavinandriana. The defendant and the child’s parents know each other. On January 15, the girl’s mother was surprised to discover traces of vaginal discharge on her underwear that she was washing.

At first, she thought her daughter was sick. She gave him traditional remedies to treat it. On January 20, she again noticed a secretion coming out of her private part. Since then, she has complained that she does not feel well.

The girl was taken to a doctor who issued a medical certificate. This attests that she was deflowered. Questioned by her mother, she admitted that she had sexual intercourse with the 30-year-old. The local police took their responsibilities following the instructions of the Minister of Public Security relating to the fight against sexual crime.

