RAPE IN AMPEFY – The prosecution sends a pedophile to Tsiafahy

Suspected of having abused a 6-year-old girl, a 35-year-old man was imprisoned at the Tsiafahy prison by the Miarinarivo public prosecutor’s office on Wednesday.

The crime was committed recently in the fokontany of Ampefindradama, in the commune of Ampefy, in the district of Soavinandriana. The defendant and the child’s parents know each other. On January 15, the girl’s mother was surprised to discover traces of vaginal discharge on her underwear that she was washing.

At first, she thought her daughter was sick. She gave him traditional remedies to treat it. On January 20, she again noticed a secretion coming out of her private part. Since then, she has complained that she does not feel well.

The girl was taken to a doctor who issued a medical certificate. This attests that she was deflowered. Questioned by her mother, she admitted that she had sexual intercourse with the 30-year-old. The local police took their responsibilities following the instructions of the Minister of Public Security relating to the fight against sexual crime.

Embroidery Leonard

Also Read:  Monitor (24) died after falling on death ride in Zwevegem

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Administrator to the Intelligence Section in Police Region East
Administrator to the Intelligence Section in Police Region East
Posted on
Nicolae Ciucă wants a daily allowance of 40 euros for drivers
Nicolae Ciucă wants a daily allowance of 40 euros for drivers
Posted on
Where is Germany vs. Denmark live on free TV and live stream today?
Where is Germany vs. Denmark live on free TV and live stream today?
Posted on
Everything you want to know about The Ordinary’s pink serum
Everything you want to know about The Ordinary’s pink serum
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News