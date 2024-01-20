RAPE OF A MINOR – The prosecution summons doctors

Public prosecutor Tinah Sylvia Rabendrainy yesterday in her office in Fianarantsoa.

Two cases of rape of a minor are being processed at the Fianarantsoa public prosecutor’s office. The doctors who issued the inconsistent medical certificates were all summoned.

First appearance of Tinah Sylvia Rabendrainy, public prosecutor of Fianarantsoa, ​​for this new year. She met the local press in her office on Thursday to explain the status of two cases involving rape of a minor. They have the same anomaly.

The problem is that the medical certificates, the main evidence, are contradictory. Those paid by the plaintiffs attest that the rapes took place. Then, the second opinions requested by the suspects mention that the private parts of the supposed child victims remain intact.

For this reason, the public prosecutor decided to bring the doctors who issued the documents to trial. They will have to perform their exams in front of the children and their parents.

According to the head of the Fianarantsoa public prosecutor’s office, the confrontation for the first case will be held on Monday. For the other, it will be February 8.

The controversy surrounding this second case led the prosecutor to clarify public opinion.

The story concerns a 10-year-old girl and her younger sister, in Amontana Fianarantsoa.

Complaint

After their parents separated, their father entrusted them to a childless teacher who wanted to have some. They easily agreed that this could help the two girls’ studies.

In May 2023, the eldest daughter was allegedly raped by the guardian’s companion and nephew. They allegedly performed vaginal and anal penetration on her. His sister, for her part, would have suffered a sexual caress.

Their father filed a complaint in November 2023. The doctor released the results of their examination in December. The certificate says that the 10 year old one was deflowered.

“The suspects requested a second opinion. They have the right to do so according to the law, which we, the public prosecutor, cannot oppose. In front of the complainant, we agreed to entrust the new examination to a gynecologist professor. The latter certifies that the child is still a virgin,” says the prosecutor.

“It’s the same with the other rape. A girl was allegedly abused while her parents were at karaoke,” she concludes.

Embroidery Leonard