Rapper Boef says goodbye to his villa in Almere: ‘End of an era’ | Stars

After his earlier announcement to put it up for sale, rapper Boef slept for the last time in his villa in Almere on Monday night. The 30-year-old artist has now also offered the luxurious home for sale on Funda, he reported on Monday in his Instagram Stories.

“The very last time I drive into my gate. Emotional man. Don’t cry, but I’m going to miss that osso (house),” says Sofiane Boussaadia, Boef’s real name. He bought the villa in 2019 for a reported 1.4 million euros. He now offers the building, which stands on a plot of 4,500 square meters, for sale for more than 2.1 million euros.

When leaving the villa, Boef said goodbye by making a last lap. “Guys, I’m leaving, officially the end of an era. This is the only thing left behind. Later! Bye football field, I’m going to miss you all,” said the rapper who walks to the front door in a video. “Too bad man. Almere Ludenbos, it is a fact. I’m leaving, later!”

