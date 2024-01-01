Rapper Drake inaugurates the new era of Sauber, which is renamed Stake F1 Team

#Rapper #Drake #inaugurates #era #Sauber #renamed #Stake #Team

For this season, the team maintains the driver lineup formed by the Finnish Valtteri Bottas and the Chinese Zhou Guanyu.

Stake F1 Team is the new name of the team formerly Alfa Romeo Sauber. EPA/ADAM DAVIS

Canadian rapper Drake This Monday, New Year’s Day, inaugurated the new era of the team Sauber of Formula 1which in the 2024 campaign will be called Stake F1 Teamwith a new image of its identity and waiting for the German brand to emerge in 2026 Audi.

This is reported by the official website of the World Cup. F1which points out that after five seasons competing under the name Alfa Romeo, Sauber has agreed a two-year partnership with “betting, entertainment and lifestyle brand” ‘Stake’ starting in 2024, ahead of a rebrand as the official team of Audi in 2026.

Drake is one of the famous names associated with Stake, which also includes English Premier League football club Everton and mixed martial arts UFC.

The Swiss team, which will be officially renamed Stake F1 Team and will present its new image in London on February 5.

