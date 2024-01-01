Rapper Drake inaugurates the new era of Sauber, which is renamed Stake F1 Team

#Rapper #Drake #inaugurates #era #Sauber #renamed #Stake #Team

For this season, the team maintains the driver lineup formed by the Finnish Valtteri Bottas and the Chinese Zhou Guanyu.

Stake F1 Team is the new name of the team formerly Alfa Romeo Sauber. EPA/ADAM DAVIS

Canadian rapper Drake This Monday, New Year’s Day, inaugurated the new era of the team Sauber of Formula 1which in the 2024 campaign will be called Stake F1 Teamwith a new image of its identity and waiting for the German brand to emerge in 2026 Audi.

This is reported by the official website of the World Cup. F1which points out that after five seasons competing under the name Alfa Romeo, Sauber has agreed a two-year partnership with “betting, entertainment and lifestyle brand” ‘Stake’ starting in 2024, ahead of a rebrand as the official team of Audi in 2026.

Drake is one of the famous names associated with Stake, which also includes English Premier League football club Everton and mixed martial arts UFC.

The Swiss team, which will be officially renamed Stake F1 Team and will present its new image in London on February 5.

For this season, the team maintains the lineup of drivers formed by the Finnish Valter Bottas and the chinese Zhou Guanyu.

Also Read:  Formula 1: Hammer resignation at Mercedes? Wolff speaks plainly

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The management of the law firm “Sorainen” has changed
The management of the law firm “Sorainen” has changed
Posted on
Japanese people worried about tsunamis and aftershocks spend the night in evacuation centers
Japanese people worried about tsunamis and aftershocks spend the night in evacuation centers
Posted on
Maserati closes its doors, farewell inevitable: the decision leaves everyone speechless
Maserati closes its doors, farewell inevitable: the decision leaves everyone speechless
Posted on
TOP 20 popular phones in 2023
TOP 20 popular phones in 2023
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News