Rapper Skepta releases new studio album after five years | Music

By our entertainment editors

Jan 03, 2024 at 8:41 AM Update: 39 minutes ago

Skepta will release a new album this year. Knife and Fork is the British rapper’s sixth studio album and his first in five years. The first single, Gas Me Up (Diligent)will be released on January 26.

“It’s been years since I released my last album and I want to thank you for all the love during my hiatus,” Skepta, 41, wrote in a message to his fans on Instagram.

“I’ve seen the posts, tweets and TikToks and I’m grateful that my music continues to resonate with the world even in my absence.”

Skepta released his latest album in 2019, Ignorance Is Bliss, out. The album reached number two on Britain’s Official Album Chart. That album followed Konnichiwafor which Skepta won the Mercury Prize in 2016.

