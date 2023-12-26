Rapper Ye apologizes years after anti-Semitic statements | Backbiting

#Rapper #apologizes #years #antiSemitic #statements #Backbiting
By our entertainment editors

Dec 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM Update: 28 minutes ago

Ye apologized on Instagram for his anti-Semitic statements in 2022. The rapper asks for forgiveness in Hebrew. He says he never wanted to hurt anyone.

“I apologize to the entire Jewish community for the unintentional commotion my words or actions have caused,” Ye writes. “It was never my intention to hurt or denigrate people. I am very sorry if I caused any pain.”

In October 2022, Ye made several statements that could be interpreted as inciting hate and calling for violence against Jews. For example, the rapper claimed that Jews have infiltrated the media with bad intentions towards black people.

The anti-Semitic statements had major consequences for Ye’s career. Major companies such as fashion brands Balenciaga and adidas, music label Def Jam and his agency no longer wanted to work with him.

It is unclear why Ye is apologizing now. The rapper has said in the past that he suffers from bipolar disorder, but denied this again a few years ago.

Beeld: Getty images

Read more about:

Tailgate

Also Read:  Nanterre incident: Tensions spread to several French cities

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A trillion-dollar conflict is brewing over the future of energy
A trillion-dollar conflict is brewing over the future of energy
Posted on
Extraordinary Fallout London mod to be released in April » Vortex
Extraordinary Fallout London mod to be released in April » Vortex
Posted on
Rapper Ye apologizes years after anti-Semitic statements | Backbiting
Rapper Ye apologizes years after anti-Semitic statements | Backbiting
Posted on
Houston prospect WILL REINFORCE Yadier Molina’s team
Houston prospect WILL REINFORCE Yadier Molina’s team
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News