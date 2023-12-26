Rapper Ye apologizes years after anti-Semitic statements | Backbiting

#Rapper #apologizes #years #antiSemitic #statements #Backbiting

Dec 26, 2023 at 2:33 PM Update: 28 minutes ago

Ye apologized on Instagram for his anti-Semitic statements in 2022. The rapper asks for forgiveness in Hebrew. He says he never wanted to hurt anyone.

“I apologize to the entire Jewish community for the unintentional commotion my words or actions have caused,” Ye writes. “It was never my intention to hurt or denigrate people. I am very sorry if I caused any pain.”

In October 2022, Ye made several statements that could be interpreted as inciting hate and calling for violence against Jews. For example, the rapper claimed that Jews have infiltrated the media with bad intentions towards black people.

The anti-Semitic statements had major consequences for Ye’s career. Major companies such as fashion brands Balenciaga and adidas, music label Def Jam and his agency no longer wanted to work with him.

It is unclear why Ye is apologizing now. The rapper has said in the past that he suffers from bipolar disorder, but denied this again a few years ago.

