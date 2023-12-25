Rare case of woman with double uterus giving birth to 2 children in 2 days

#Rare #case #woman #double #uterus #giving #birth #children #days

Jakarta –

A mother in Alabama, USA, who has a rare birth defect of a double uterus, recently gave birth to twin girls.

The woman named Kelsey Hatcher (32) welcomed her daughter named Roxi Layla on Tuesday (19/12) and Roxi’s twin sister, Rebel Laken, on Wednesday (20/12) at the University of Alabama (UAB) Birmingham Hospital.

“Our miracle babies have been born! They decided they were statistically rare enough that they might as well celebrate their own birthdays too,” Hatcher wrote on Instagram, quoted by .

The first baby was born normally like Hatcher’s three previous children. Meanwhile, the second baby was born via caesarean section.

“I can’t wait to share the whole birth story with you guys!,” Hatcher wrote on social media. “While we’re all home now, we’ll take some time (to) bond, recuperate and enjoy the holidays!”

In previous news, Hatcher had a rare double uterus and was carrying a baby on both sides. This rare pregnancy is known as a cavitary pregnancy which has a one in a million chance of occurring.

Hatcher’s pregnancy was considered high risk and she was induced at 39 weeks.

Although twin pregnancies are generally defined as two babies in one womb, the doctor who handled the pregnancy, Richard Davis, said the two girls Hatcher gave birth to were considered fraternal twins.

“I had been caring for Kelsey during her third pregnancy and knew she had a double uterus, but it was just one baby, two babies in two uteruses was a complete medical surprise,” Shweta Patel, another obstetrician who took care of Hatcher, said in a news release hospital.

The medical team has even prepared three potential scenarios for delivery, namely both babies being born normally, one baby being born normally and one by caesarean section, or caesarean section for both births.

