rare disease is a challenge for early diagnosis

If she had to pay for the medicine, the businesswoman would have to pay R$22,000 for each bottle. She needs four per month. Simara faces the same saga and went without medication for a year.

“Without medication, everyday things like getting out of bed are a struggle for us. When we go without treatment, we become much more tired and in pain”, he describes. Her son never misses it, because at the age of 8 he entered a clinical study of the medicine, which is still available today.

Doctor Ana Maria Martins says that the medication works little by little over time. After six months of treatment, the person can already feel the burning in their hands and feet lessen and the intensity of the pain reduce. “The sooner you treat it, the better the results will be, because there is less time spent on the disease and less fat deposits”, she explains.

But starting treatment and stopping it is worse. “Deposition happens much faster,” she says, and the progression of the disease accelerates.

Most serious disease in men

Fabry disease is associated with the X sex chromosome, which carries the enzyme defect. As from a biological point of view, men have only one X chromosome to determine sex, he has the only one with the “wrong recipe”, explains Martins.