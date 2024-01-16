Rare genetic disease: more than $5,000 to obtain his son’s medical records

The problem: she would have to pay more than $5,000 to obtain the file from the CHUL alone, or around 50 cents per page.

“We’re talking about a life of four and a half, summarized in 10,212 pages. We also thought about the option of providing the hospital with a USB key, if that would save a lot of printing costs, but we were told that this is not possible,” she explains.

“We are told that our medical records belong to us, that they are accessible, but the amount they are asking for is completely unreasonable in my opinion”

She wanted to denounce the current system, which she considers senseless and inhumane.

“I made him a promise at his funeral that his suffering would not be in vain, which is why I am here now. I will not go to war with the hospital, I will simply withdraw my request. »

Far from being the only one

She also noted that many parents experience the same situation after the death of their child.

“They can’t even have real answers to their questions. There are questions to ask ourselves as a society to help these people”

Karie-Lyn Pelletier also plans to continue her battle to make medical assistance in dying accessible to seriously ill children.

