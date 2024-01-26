Rare, Kim Jong Un Admits North Korea’s Serious Crisis: Very Sad

#Rare #Kim #Jong #Admits #North #Koreas #Crisis #Sad

Friday, 26 Jan 2024 19:49 IWST

Kim Jong Un admits North Korea’s crisis is serious. (AFP/STR)

—

Dictator leader North Korea Kim Jong Un issued a rare statement, admitting his country was experiencing a severe crisis.

This confession came when Kim attended the Korean Workers’ Party meeting on January 23-24.

“[Masalah ekonomi sebagai] serious political problems,” said Kim, quoted by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

He later said, “The local economy as a whole is currently in a very sad state.”

Kim also acknowledged that the North Korean government “cannot meet basic needs” such as basic foodstuffs, foodstuffs and goods consumed by the public.

North Korea, he continued, consistently focuses on the economy and food security. Kim assesses economic performance as related to security and legitimacy.

Since taking office in 2012, Kim has faced economic problems and food shortages. This problem has become worse after the Covid-19 pandemic and international sanctions hit North Korea.

According to the South Korean Statistics report in December 2022, North Korea has experienced an economic contraction over the last three years.

Data shows a decline in North Korea’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 0.2 percent in 2022.

Meanwhile, North Korea’s agricultural production will decline 4 percent to 4.5 million tons in 2022.

In particular, rice production decreased by 3.8 percent to 2.07 million tons, which is about half of South Korea’s rice production.

Sources in North Korea say as many as 30 percent of farmers in two northern provinces are unable to work because of hunger.

In the midst of the crisis, North Korea repeatedly conducted missile tests.

