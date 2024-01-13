Rare Phenomenon! Comet 144P/Kushida Crossed the Sky This Month

#Rare #Phenomenon #Comet #144PKushida #Crossed #Sky #Month

SPACE – One of the rare phenomena, Comet 144P/Kushida, will pass through the sky in January 2024. This comet will provide a stunning appearance, especially for observers in the northern hemisphere.

Reporting from BBC Night At Sky Magazine, The best period to observe this comet is from January 1 to 18, and January 28 to early February. Comet Kushida, with a brightness of magnitude 9, can be seen well through small or larger telescopes.

How to watch Comet 144P/Kushida

Light is an obstacle to viewing celestial bodies such as comets. Likewise, seeing Comet 144P/Kushida is quite difficult when there is moonlight.

The first new moon of 2024 occurs on January 11. The night of January 1 to January 18 the sky will be dark, giving you the opportunity to see Comet 144P/Kushida.

The full moon phase occurs on January 25. Therefore, the period from January 19 to 27 will be an obstacle to observing Comet Kushida due to the shining moonlight. Instead, wait until January 28 to early February to enjoy the dark night sky again.

Interesting Facts about Comet Kushida

Comet 144P/Kushida was discovered by Yoshio Kushida at the Yatsugatake South Base Observatory on January 8 1994. This comet was the first comet discovery in 1994 and the second within a month by Kushida using a 100mm f/4.0 telescope.

Its orbit calculated by Japanese astronomer Shuichi Nakano showed that the comet was at perihelion on December 5, 1993.

Based on observations and calculations, Comet 144P/Kushida has an orbit with a period of 7.37 years and is included in the Jupiter comet family.

The Jupiter comet family is a type of comet that has an orbit with a period of less than 20 years, has a low orbital inclination, and is influenced by Jupiter’s gravity. Scientists identified about 800 such comets known.