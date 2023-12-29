Rare secondary illness – 15-year-old suffers vocal cord paralysis after infection

#Rare #secondary #illness #15yearold #suffers #vocal #cord #paralysis #infection

Berlin. Two weeks after a corona infection, a teenager is struggling with breathing problems. Doctors were puzzled as to what was causing the symptoms.

Researchers are still learning about possible secondary diseases of the coronavirus. The case of a 15-year-old girl from the USA particularly astonished doctors. As the teenager with Atemproblemen was admitted to the emergency room of a hospital, doctors presented a Vocal cord paralysis firmly. Two weeks earlier, the girl had tested positive for Covid-19.

In a new study, the scientists describe the young patient’s ordeal. At the hospital, the doctors decided on one Tracheotomy, a so-called tracheostomy, to reduce breathing problems. The girl had to deal with this for more than a year. As the results of the study published in the journal “Pediatrics” suggest, she suffered from one secondary illness the corona infection.

Accordingly, in rare cases this can happen Nervous system be so affected by the virus that the vocal cords become paralyzed. According to the authors, it is the first documented vocal cord paralysis as a result of a corona infection in a person A teenager’s. A few cases in adults had previously been reported.

Vocal cord paralysis due to Corona: Breathing problems occurred 14 days after the infection

“The virus has known neurological complications such as Headache, strokes and peripheral neuropathy,” write ENT doctors Danielle Larrow and Christopher Hartnick from Harvard Medical School. Peripheral neuropathy is a disorder of the nervous system.

During her corona illness, the 15-year-old showed the usual symptoms Symptoms such as a stuffy nose, fever and fatigue, and her condition improved after just five days. But after nine days, her breathing problems began.

She was admitted to the emergency room 14 days after her infection. At this point she already tested corona negative. Because she had previously suffered from asthma and anxiety disorder, the doctors treated her Steroids and an active ingredient that reduces the tone of the bronchial muscles. But the medication had no effect. It wasn’t an asthma attack.

Teenage girl had to breathe with a tracheostomy for 15 months

ENT doctors first diagnosed a dysfunction of the larynx. When you breathe, the vocal cords close instead of opening. But her breathing problems did not improve and other symptoms arose: difficulty swallowing, feelings of weakness, numbness on one side and unstable walking. Her vocal cords were examined again at a children’s hospital, where paralysis was discovered. No reason was found for the paralysis.

Only after a series of unsuccessful tests did doctors conclude that the symptoms were likely a result of the Covid-19 infection. The virus must have weakened her vocal cords and perhaps also caused the feelings of numbness and weakness, the study says. With an injection of Botulinum toxin, a neurotoxic protein, they were able to alleviate breathing problems. After a tracheostomy made it much easier for her to breathe, the symptoms finally subsided. 15 months after the operation, she was able to breathe again without the tracheostomy. Just in time to go to her high school graduation ceremony