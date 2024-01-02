Rareș Bogdan, about the PNL presidential candidate: “You will have a surprise”

#Rareș #Bogdan #PNL #presidential #candidate #surprise

The first vice-president of PNL, Rareș Bogdan, spoke on Realitatea Plus about this year’s presidential elections. Rareș Bogdan told the moderator that the PNL has a strategy ready so that the future president will also be from the right.

“I am asking my former colleagues from Realitatea to accredit you at the Cotroceni Palace for the moment when the future president of Romania, who will be Nicolae Ciucă, will hold his first press conference,” said Rareș Bogdan.

“We have a strategy prepared so that a right-wing president continues in Cotroceni, and that is Nicole Ciucă. I am very confident in this and I know what I am talking about,” said the first vice-president of the PNL.

When asked if Nicolae Ciucă will officially be the presidential candidate from the PNL, Rareș Bogdan said:

“Not only of the PNL, you will have a surprise.”

