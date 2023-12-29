Rareș Ioan Stoica, actor at the Nottara Theater, died. The artist was only 54 years old VIDEO

#Rareș #Ioan #Stoica #actor #Nottara #Theater #died #artist #years #VIDEO

The Nottara Theater announces that the actor Rareș Ioan Stoica died at only 54 years old. He played over 25 years on the stage of the cultural institution.

Rareş Stoica graduated from the Academy of Theater and Film in Bucharest in 1993, majoring in acting, in the class of Professor Alexandru Repan. Immediately after graduation, he was co-opted into the Nottara Theater troupe, of which he has been a part for over 25 years.

Here he played in important performances such as: “Avarul” by JBP Molière, directed by: Mircea Cornişteanu (1993); “Underground”, adaptation of the play “Azilul de noapte” by Maxim Gorki, directed by Alexandru Repan (1993); “Beckett” by Jean Anouilh, directed by Alexandru Repan (1995); “Mr. Schultz’s Laurels” by Jean-Noël Fenwick, directed by: Mircea Cornişteanu (1996); “The legacy of Cadâr”, directed by: Tania Filip (1999); “Orphan Zhao”, directed by: Alexandru Dabija (2000).

Rareș Ioan Stoica

He also played in “The Fooled Husband” by JBP Molière, directed by: Mircea Cornişteanu (2000); “The lie from me” by Sam Shepard, directed by: Ada Lupu (2002); “Come to the bridge, my girlfriend” by K. Gabor, director: Alexandru Repan (2002); “The Visitor” by Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt, directed by: Claudiu Goga (2004); “The Game of Love and Death” by Romain Rolland, directed by: Lucian Giurchescu (2004); “Party in a grand piano” by Mihai Ispirescu, directed by Alexandru Repan (2005); “Antigone” by Jean Anouilh, director: Claudiu Goga (2008); “Life Clips” by William Saroyan, directed by: Cristian Dumitru (2010).

Rareș Ioan Stoica will be buried in Iasi, the city where he was born.