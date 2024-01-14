#Rastorgujev #wins #tenth #place #pursuit #accurate #shooting #Diena

The victory was won by the Norwegian biathlete Johannes Dahl-Sevdahl, who secured the first place in the last lap.

Norwegian Vetle Shostad Kristiansen, the winner of Saturday’s sprint, was the first to go on the track. Italian Tommaso Giacomel and Norwegian representative Tarjei Bä went on the track after him, respectively, after 17 and 20 seconds.

Kristiansen lost the leading position after the last shooting, which he left together with compatriots Johannes Tingens Bä and Dahl-Sevdal, German Justus Strelov and French Emilien Jaquelin. In the final lap, the fastest among the leading athletes was Dahl-Ševdal, who finished in 30 minutes and 38.0 seconds.

Christiansen lost 1.7 seconds, while Bae finished seven-tenths of a second later. Jaquelin was 7.2 seconds behind the leading three.

Rastorgujev started with number 17 one minute and two seconds after Kristiansen, while Birkenthal entered the track as number 37, one minute and 36 seconds after Kristiansen.

Rastorgujev was accurate in the first shot lying down and climbed to 15th place, being a minute behind the leader. Birkentāls was also infallible, returning in the distance in 38th place. Rastorgujev closed all five targets in the next shooting while lying down and climbed to the tenth position, maintaining about the same deficit against the leader, while Birkentals measured one penalty lap and was in 43rd place after completing it.

Rastorgujev continued his successful shooting also in the first firing line standing up and returned as 11th, less than a minute behind Kristiansen, and Birkenthal, who was in 41st place, was also infallible. Rastorgujev was flawless in the fourth shootout as well and moved up to the eighth position, but lost two places in the last lap, losing 35.7 seconds to the winner at the finish, while the top seven were less than four seconds away.

Birkenthal was also accurate in the last shooting and started the last lap as 43rd, but did not reach the points. The top forty was 10.4 seconds away, but he lost almost three minutes to the winner.

Rastorguyev had the 25th fastest ski, while Birkenthal posted the 50th result.

In the chase after five out of seven races, the leader with 311 points is JTB, followed by Däle-Ševdals with 304 points, and the third with 254 points is Endre Strömsheims, who settled for 31st place today. Rastorgujev is in 20th position with 90 points.

In the sum of all disciplines, the first place is taken by JTBe with 671 points, the second place is taken by his brother T.Bee with 593 points, and the third place with 589 points is taken by Däle-Ševdals. Rastorgujev scored 223 points and is also 20th in this ranking, while Birkentals is in 58th position with 21 points.

The next round of the World Cup will take place next week at the Italian track in Antholz.

There are nine rounds in the World Cup series this season, with the crystal globes handed out in mid-March at the Canadian circuit in Kenmore. The world championship will be held from February 7 to 18 in the Czech city of Nove Mesto, and the European championship from January 21 to 28 – on the Slovakian track in Osrbl.