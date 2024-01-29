Ratatouille restaurant robbed of one and a half million euros worth of wine bottles | Abroad

PARIS – A fortune in exclusive wine bottles has been stolen from the wine cellar of the prestigious La Tour d’Argent restaurant in Paris. The theft was recently discovered while taking inventory. On January 25, the restaurant reported the stolen bottles, according to the Public Prosecution Service in the French capital. The damage amounts to a staggering amount of more than one and a half million euros.

The legendary establishment on the Seine, with a breathtaking view of Notre Dame, has existed since 1582 and has a Michelin star. The star restaurant is not only known as the inspiration for the Disney cartoon Ratatouille and for its classic French haute cuisine, but also for the enormous wine cellar where the restaurant’s hidden treasures are kept. There are no fewer than 300,000 bottles stored there with an estimated value of 25 million euros. It is the largest wine cellar in Paris and also one of the most prestigious wine cellars in the world.

During the theft, 83 Grand Cru wines were stolen, including one of the most expensive wines in the world, the exclusive Romanée-Conti from the vineyard of the same name in Burgundy. That is a mythical grand cru vineyard that produces only 5,000 bottles per year. Tasting Romanée-Conti is not for everyone; it comes with a huge price tag. A grand cru from 2011 costs no less than € 16,500 and for a bottle from 1999 you can even pay € 31,200.

Master thief

It will take a lot of effort for the thief to sell the loot, because the bottles from the famous wine cellar are numbered. “Buyers of such bottles on the normal market always ask for the origin, which is accurately recorded. If the master thief offers the bottles online, he runs a good chance of being caught,” said a sommelier from Paris.

There is no trace of burglary, leaving the Paris judicial police with a huge mystery. The theft should have occurred between January 2020 and January 2024. It could have happened during renovation work at the star restaurant. La Tour d’Argent was closed for fifteen months due to a major renovation. After the makeover, the restaurant reopened its doors in August 2023 to welcome their affluent clientele.

