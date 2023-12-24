Rattlesnake – a diversion?

#Rattlesnake #diversion

Did Diana Șoșoacă manage to draw a colorful, circus curtain over the precariousness of the budget proposed by the Ciolacu government? Sure! With measure! The public debate preceding the submission to the Parliament for approval was also a sham. A fake debate. No explanation, no justification. A government nightmare ended in a financial projection nightmare. Like discussing economics on the run from a horse spooked by airplanes.

The scandal caused in the Romanian Parliament during the Budget debate for 2024 was also shit. It almost disqualified us all. It overcame all precedent, logic, common sense and the rules of procedure of the Chambers. I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t make a crazy news career on televisions around the world.

The debate did not take place anymore because it risked showing us what a dangerous dead end we are in. And what little mind those who conceived it have. The rides of the users with the inscribed cardboard boxes looked more like preschool play.

And then what could it be? Have we experienced a strong explosion of our fiber of apolitical scumbags with the ifos of responsible patriots? Was it a nervous breakdown of some madmen without a compass? Or was it a well-calculated diversion? To get closer to an answer we should look into the past of such characters. Wasn’t Corneliu Vadim Tudor a diversion of the old and new Security in our country? Against the background of its culture and vitality, the boys slipped their men and dictated the targets. Wasn’t Gigi Becali with lands and a party with all the work of Hrebengiuc and Taher? Wasn’t Mitică Dragomir the militia man? Traian Băsescu was not responding to orders? Wasn’t Mihai Răzvan Ungureanu also hooked? Isn’t the USR an intelligence work? Isn’t George Simion also a suspect?

After the attempted scandal by Diana Șoșoacă’s husband against professor Andrei Marga, set up during a debate in Miercurea Ciuc, where I was a witness and from which we have photos and filmed sequences, I am forced to suspect Diana Șoșoacă of operations circus set up. At Miercurea Ciuc, the gang of swashbucklers staged a challenge to Professor Andrei Marga because the shadow puppeteer saw in him a possible opponent of all the candidates, but also of Diana Şoșoacă in the presidential elections. Madama, despite her studies, thinks wildly with ideas of a housewife added to the cast of a play by ILCaragiale. She dreams of being anointed as a large-scale president of Romania!

In the scenes in the Parliament, it was seen from afar that she went above and beyond to start a scandal. He looked for him with the candle. Far too grotesque, far too excessive, far too provocative to have occurred to him out of the blue. He behaved like a Mița dog who is just waiting for a bruise, a curse or to receive a slap to announce “complaint and criminal process”. Lately, she also shouts at pedestrian crossings, at traffic lights and after buses that she is filing a criminal complaint against them!

With what purpose did Sosoacă start the Parliament’s club? Did he challenge Simion to a race to show him who is the strongest in the fight? Or to have something to share on Facebook? (Why doesn’t the network cut and suspend his rants?) Or has Sosoacă enlisted (voluntarily or motivated) in the campaign to block George Simion at all costs? Are you blind not to see that the entire parallel state with all its servants sent on the stage, with all the institutions penetrated, are striving to block George Simion from his ascension to the electorate? I suspect that there is also an external command and a trick given to the subordinate editors that when they write or talk about Simion, they should immediately add “the president of the extremist party AUR”. All the PSD, with liberals and USR-ists, with Digi24 and with G4media shout from morning until late at night “extremist party AUR” and, without realizing it, support it in its growth in terms of sympathy and support.

The exasperation of some to solve the “George Simion danger” could also be behind the circus made by Diana Şoșoacă in Parliament. The puppies didn’t scare the bear and pushed the madam to the hopscotch. To screw him up and try to pinch some more of the electorate. And, if it doesn’t work that way, to try other ways.

A file, a flagrant, a document, a false witness, anything that can become a pretext for removing him from the game!

We bet?

