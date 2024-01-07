Raúl Fraile: mushrooms and health

#Raúl #Fraile #mushrooms #health

The mycological wealth contained in the province’s forests is the personal and professional motivation of forestry engineer Raúl Fraile, manager of MundoReishi, a natural medicine store that also offers naturopathy and phytotherapy consultations, at number 19 Valentín Calderón from the capital.

The variety of services related to medicinal mushrooms in his business is in line with the extensive training of Raúl Fraile, who adds to his resume a professorship in Mycology, a doctorate in Medicine and several postgraduate degrees related to phytotherapy, nutrition or oncology. to name a few of them.

“Medicinal mushrooms are quite unknown, but they have a very strong activity in some aspects in which traditional medicine is not so powerful,” says Fraile before citing the special impact of these plants “on improving the immune system.” . “This makes them useful to cure everything from a simple cold to the flu,” he adds.

An example of the medicinal capabilities of mushrooms is the reishi (its name in Japanese), or pipe mushroom, which grows in the forests of the province and which “has been used for thousands of years.” The more than 2,000 medical publications that this plant has endorse its healing properties, which act on the human body due to its level of antioxidants and its ability to improve defense systems. “It is the medicinal mushroom par excellence,” he emphasizes. In fact, it is the plant that gives its name to Fraile’s business, which has been in operation for 12 years, three at the current Valentín Calderón headquarters.

At MundoReishi, you can also find a series of edible species “with beneficial activity within the human organism.” “Some are useful for blood pressure, others for reducing blood sugar levels, etc.,” clarifies Fraile.

This engineer’s knowledge has led him to be an honorary member of the Quercus Mycological Association, based in the Pan y Guindas social center, which brings together almost 50 active members. The 10 years that this association has been in operation have allowed the development of a hobby that, according to Fraile, “is increasing.” Every Monday, at the entity’s headquarters, you can share mycological experiences and knowledge with the rest of the members, as well as identify the mushrooms that have been collected to prevent poisoning. In addition, a series of conferences with several presentations are organized in November as the culmination of all the annual activity to, among other things, bring those interested closer to this world so that “they can go with experts to the field”, as detailed by the forestry engineer.

It should be noted that the knowledge of this forestry engineer is shared, in addition to every Monday in the association, in the workshops he organizes in his own business for those interested. «Here I give small courses on medicinal plants and mushrooms so that people know how to use these products to help them treat diseases. As a phytotherapist I see that many people turn to traditional medicine without knowing that there are equivalents in plant medicine that work just as well,” he says.

As a complement to all this, he helps identify mycological species through his YouTube channel, Raúl Fraile Fabero, on which he has more than 10,000 subscribers.