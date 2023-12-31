Raúl Jiménez tried to score a rabona goal! The Mexican scored and excelled in Fulham’s victory over Arsenal (VIDEO) – Fox Sports

Raúl Jiménez reappeared in the Premier League with Fulham with a goal, after completing his three-game suspension following the expulsion received for an ill-timed challenge on Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United. The Mexican striker played a great game and even tried to score as a rabona at Craven Cottage in front of his fans against Arsenal, who were leading a few days ago.

It is not the first time in his career that he has done or attempted this luxury, but if he had achieved it, he would have scored the goal of the year. The reality is that the confidence that is seen in the América youth player is important for him to continue scoring and demonstrating the level that he still has.

Raúl Jiménez scored the goal of Fulham’s partial tie against Arsenal in a match corresponding to Matchday 20 of the Premier League. The Mexican striker took advantage of a great cross and finished in a great way to send the ball into the back of the net.

Raúl Jiménez took off the mark of an Arsenal player and outside the area he made a rabona that ended with his shot bouncing off the defender to the suffocation of the local fans in amazement at the spectacular attempt by the Mexican, and later, the ball fell to him Tom Cairney took a powerful shot into the corner, but David Raya managed to save Fulham’s third goal.

Raúl Jiménez tried to score a rabona goal with Fulham against Arsenal

