Rave party to celebrate the New Year; 95 people arrested in Thane – New Year | Thane

Maharashtra: Police arrested 95 people during a rave party in Thane for the New Year celebration. Students and those working in the corporate sector were arrested. 5 of them are girls. The two people who organized the party were taken into custody. Tejas Kubal (23) and Sujal Mahajan (19) were arrested for organizing the party.

The rave party was held at Godbandar Road in Thane. The raid was led by the Crime Branch Unit at around two o’clock in the morning on Sunday. Alcohol, ganja and other deadly drugs were seized during the police investigation. The police said that these are estimated to be worth 8 lakhs in the market.

Those arrested were admitted to the hospital for medical examination. Tests are ongoing. The police indicate that most of the arrested youths are drug users. 21 two-wheelers of the party participants have also been seized.