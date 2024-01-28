Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE. NFL game TODAY ONLINE 202

#Ravens #Kansas #City #Chiefs #LIVE #NFL #game #TODAY #ONLINE

The most anticipated game for NFL fans has arrived, as this Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens will face each other in a duel to the death with the aim of reaching Super Bowl LVIII.

Both teams have shown their great talent throughout the season so it is expected to be a game full of emotions, highlighting the participation of Lamar Jackson, who could lead the Ravens to victory.

How do they get there?

The Ravens are the favorites of the game, the team arrives with great international support in addition to being the most rested and healthy team, since it had a better Regular Phase and is local. At the moment they are the best team of the campaign with a record of 13-4, they easily beat the Houston Texans 10-34 last weekend with Lamar Jackson with 152 yards and two touchdowns and clean in terms of interceptions.

The Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, a popular player at the moment for his performance on the field and for his relationship with the singer Taylor Swift, have a new opportunity to be in the Super Bowl again, because in their last four super bowls, the Chiefs have been to three and won two.

They are currently the current NFL champions and are one step away from returning to try to get their fourth championship ring in their history.

Latest Results

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs 27 – 24 Bills| Ronda divisional

Chiefs 26 – 7 Dolphins| Ronda de Comodines

Chiefs 13 – 12 Chargers

Chiefs 25 – 17 Bengals

Raiders 20 – 14 Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens 34 – 10 Texans| Ronda Divisional

Steelers 17 – 10 Ravens

Ravens 56 – 19 Dolphins

Ravens 33 – 19 49ers

Ravens 23 – 7 Jaguars

Injury report:

Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco | Status: Questionable| January 27th

Prince Tega Wanogho| Status: Injured Reserve| January 27th

Kadarius Toney | Status: Out| January 27th

Skyy Moore | Status: Injured Reserve| January 26, 2024

Mike Edwards| Status: Questionable| 26 of January

Baltimore Ravens

Rock Ya-Sin| Status: Questionable| January 28

Marlon Humphery| Status: Questionable| January 28

Del’Sahwn Phillips| Status: Doubtful| 26 of January

Tylan Wallace| Status: Questionable| 26 of January

Damarion Williams | Status: Injured Reserve | January 15

What time do the Chiefs play TODAY?

Day: January 28, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. (central Mexico time)

Sede: M&T Bank Stadium

Where to SEE Ravens vs Chiefs?

Canal 5

Vix

DAZNL NFL Game Pass

