Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE. NFL game TODAY ONLINE 202

#Ravens #Kansas #City #Chiefs #LIVE #NFL #game #TODAY #ONLINE
The most anticipated game for NFL fans has arrived, as this Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens will face each other in a duel to the death with the aim of reaching Super Bowl LVIII.
Both teams have shown their great talent throughout the season so it is expected to be a game full of emotions, highlighting the participation of Lamar Jackson, who could lead the Ravens to victory.
How do they get there?
The Ravens are the favorites of the game, the team arrives with great international support in addition to being the most rested and healthy team, since it had a better Regular Phase and is local. At the moment they are the best team of the campaign with a record of 13-4, they easily beat the Houston Texans 10-34 last weekend with Lamar Jackson with 152 yards and two touchdowns and clean in terms of interceptions.
The Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, a popular player at the moment for his performance on the field and for his relationship with the singer Taylor Swift, have a new opportunity to be in the Super Bowl again, because in their last four super bowls, the Chiefs have been to three and won two.
They are currently the current NFL champions and are one step away from returning to try to get their fourth championship ring in their history.
Latest Results
Kansas City Chiefs
- Chiefs 27 – 24 Bills| Ronda divisional
- Chiefs 26 – 7 Dolphins| Ronda de Comodines
- Chiefs 13 – 12 Chargers
- Chiefs 25 – 17 Bengals
- Raiders 20 – 14 Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens
- Ravens 34 – 10 Texans| Ronda Divisional
- Steelers 17 – 10 Ravens
- Ravens 56 – 19 Dolphins
- Ravens 33 – 19 49ers
- Ravens 23 – 7 Jaguars
Injury report:
Kansas City Chiefs
- Isiah Pacheco | Status: Questionable| January 27th
- Prince Tega Wanogho| Status: Injured Reserve| January 27th
- Kadarius Toney | Status: Out| January 27th
- Skyy Moore | Status: Injured Reserve| January 26, 2024
- Mike Edwards| Status: Questionable| 26 of January
Baltimore Ravens
- Rock Ya-Sin| Status: Questionable| January 28
- Marlon Humphery| Status: Questionable| January 28
- Del’Sahwn Phillips| Status: Doubtful| 26 of January
- Tylan Wallace| Status: Questionable| 26 of January
- Damarion Williams | Status: Injured Reserve | January 15
What time do the Chiefs play TODAY?
- Day: January 28, 2024
- Time: 2:00 p.m. (central Mexico time)
- Sede: M&T Bank Stadium
Where to SEE Ravens vs Chiefs?
- Canal 5
- Vix
- DAZNL NFL Game Pass