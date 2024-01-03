RAW MATERIALS – Between falling global prices and local resilience

Processing raw products can also contribute to job creation

“A fall”, the word is judiciously chosen to talk about the situation of commodity prices on world markets which experienced a decline in 2023.

It didn’t take long for the final colors to reveal themselves. A clear and clear decline was noted in the prices of raw materials and basic products according to the World Bank. For 2023, the prices of these products on international markets recorded a decline of 25%, according to data provided by this institution in the report on international markets Commodity Markets outlook 2023. “Global prices of basic products have fallen by almost 25% in 2023, the biggest drop since the pandemic,” it is indicated, with a drop in prices which mainly affects agricultural products and base metals, essential to the automobile, household appliances and agri-food industries.

This situation is due, among other things, to the galloping increase in the supply of these commodities but also and above all to situations of international tension, the most recent of which is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that broke out last September. However, experts and economists are unanimous, “this fall in prices will not have direct repercussions on the economies of countries like Madagascar anytime soon unless it is sustained over time.”

Initiatives

In addition to this, prices still remain high if we refer to the figures before the pandemic. This is proof according to experts consulted by the World Bank that the global economy is also changing and has become “more resilient” over time. Previously, the world economy would have suffered from such a situation, whereas now, new configurations are coming into play. In particular the industrial development of certain countries which transform their raw products into manufactured goods. This brings back to the forefront the need to adapt to the emerging context, especially through the transformation of basic products from countries like the Big Island. For some economists interviewed on the subject, this change in the global economy and its needs is also a timely opportunity to start producing manufactured products.

“The offers are diversifying on the international market, to name only the market for agricultural and food products where certain countries are launching into the manufacture of synthetic products, such as with vanilla. To find alternatives to this rapid change in the global market, countries like Madagascar can turn to promoting the manufacturing of manufactured products for more added value. », Supports Andrianantenaina Ramiarifeno, economist within the Reflection Circle of Economists of Madagascar (CREM).

Same thing for gold, another base metal for which the future construction of an industrial refining unit had been announced. The first steps necessary to deal with the new face of international relations as well as international trade that is emerging. Products manufactured locally and labeled “Vita Malagasy” will also be able to expand given the liberalization of trade to certain countries.

Itamara Randriamamonjy