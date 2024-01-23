RAW MATERIALS MARKET – Opportunity to be seized for Malagasy graphite

Global demand for graphite continues to grow, an opportunity that the big island must know how to manage wisely.

The trade war between the United States and China, the world’s leading producer of graphite, could well be the springboard on which other players in the export of this mineral, including Madagascar, will bounce back.

Since the announcement of the limitation of Chinese graphite exports by the Beijing government, for reasons of “national security”, the automobile manufacturing giants are now turning to Africa to guarantee their supply chains. Since December, China has been curbing its graphite exports in response to a series of measures restricting the export to the Middle Kingdom of “semiconductors and machines used for their manufacture”, decreed by the American government. Specialists in critical minerals as well as those in the graphite trade have predicted “an immediate positive impact” for other graphite-producing countries in Africa following the implementation of this decision. So, eyes are now on Madagascar and other countries like Mozambique and Tanzania.

As for the electric car manufacturing giants, this makes it possible, among other things, to “guarantee stable supply chains and not disrupt economic activities linked to graphite”. International buyers are beginning to take an interest in the African market and are laying the foundations for new collaboration.

Interest

This is the perfect opportunity to put the pedal to the metal in the production and export of graphite for the Big Island where several companies such as Nextsource Materials and Tirupati Graphite are trying to increase their annual production. Today, countries like South Korea, one of the world giants in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries, have not failed to express their interest in Malagasy graphite. Missions carried out last August aroused public opinion on the interest that South Korean companies and authorities have in this strategic mineral. They are ready to make significant investments in the country. Last September, Korean giant POSCO International Corp. which offers Nextsource Materials Inc, a company exploiting graphite in its Molo mine in Fotadrevo, to buy graphite produced in its mines. “30,000 tonnes of graphite concentrate per year and 10 to 15,000 tonnes of Purified Spherical Graphite (SPG) over the next ten years”, it was indicated.

Other multinationals like POSCO are also ready to bet on the graphite of the Big Island which still ranks second in the world in terms of production of natural graphite behind China. The Middle Kingdom concentrates nearly 80% of global mining production with nearly 870,000 tonnes produced per year. Although exports from the Big Island are still far from surpassing this milestone, there is a real opportunity to evolve for Malagasy graphite.

Remember that graphite, in addition to being an essential in classrooms (used in the manufacture of pencil leads) is also a critical mineral which is essential in the automobile industry and advanced technologies. This ore is used in the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles. Individually, they need on average fifty to one hundred kilos of graphite to make an anode. Since December, the application of these restrictions on Chinese exports has changed the general configuration of graphite trade on an international scale.

Itamara Randriamamonjy