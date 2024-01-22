RAYMOND RAJAONARIVELO – “When history meets cinema”

Filmmaker Raymond Rajaonarivelo, culture hunter and narrator of stories, captivated the audience during the Café-histoire “When history meets cinema” at the Anjohy Photo Museum, the day before yesterday. Through his four films, including “Tabataba 1947” in 1988, “When the stars meet the sea” in 1996, “The garden of bodies” and “Mahaleo” in 2005, he shares his experiences and his commitment to telling authentic stories , notably the 1972 event at the origin of the Mahaleo group. “Just after the event in 1972, the year I studied cinema at the University of Paris, since 1973 to the present day, I have directed three feature films and four short films. All these films touched me, like the film Mahaleo which relates the popular uprising of 1972, in which I participated. I want to tell the story for future generations who need to know about their past. This is why I make cinema, an activity to which I devote myself entirely,” underlines Raymond Rajaonarivelo.

Considered one of the giants of cinema in Madagascar, he has represented the Big Island in various international festivals, including Cannes. His production is distinguished by its direct testimony to the History it tells. Despite the challenges, particularly financial ones, he insists on the importance of training to strengthen Malagasy filmmakers.

“Young filmmakers” like Hary Joël, Luck Razanajaona, Zo tahiana, Lova Nantenaina are aware that you have to make a quality film to take off internationally. So, to shine outside the country, the standards require quality production from us,” he emphasizes.

Nicole Rafalimananjara