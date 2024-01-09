Razer gives Blade laptops CPU upgrades and new screens, including 240Hz OLED – Computer – News

#Razer #Blade #laptops #CPU #upgrades #screens #including #240Hz #OLED #Computer #News

Razer is introducing updated versions of its Blade laptops during CES. Razer equips the 16″ model with an OLED screen with a refresh rate of 240Hz, while the Blade 18 gets a 4k LCD at 165Hz. The small Blade 14 only gets a CPU upgrade; the Blade 15 will disappear this year.

Razer Blade 16

Razer will equip the 16″ model in its Blade series with fourteenth-generation Intel processors for model year 2024. The top model will get the Core i9-14900HX. Nvidia will not announce any new video cards at CES, so Razer will continue to have the Blade 16 equipped with up to an RTX 4090 video card, which the company configures at 175W, the maximum that Nvidia allows.

The emphasis on the new Blade is on the new OLED screen. Razer is one of the first manufacturers to use a 16″ OLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 240Hz. The manufacturer purchases the panels from Samsung. Razer will also calibrate all panels from model year 2024 and provide them with a ‘Calman verified’ -label.

The Blade 16 also receives some minor changes. For example, the laptop is equipped with a Wi-Fi 7 network card from Intel and the included software is expanded with functionality that can stop charging at a certain percentage to extend the life of the battery.

The 15″ model, the Razer Blade 15, will not receive an update and will be phased out this year. The Blade 16 can be ordered immediately and should be in stores from January 16 for a starting price of 3,500 euros.

Razer Blade 18

The Blade 18, the largest model that Razer can supply, will also receive a screen upgrade. The laptop will have an 18″ display with ‘4k resolution’. Previously, the maximum resolution found on laptop screens was 2560×1600 pixels. Razer has not stated whether the new screen has the same 16:10 aspect ratio as the previous model. In that case, the resolution would be 3840×2400 pixels. The screen will have a refresh rate of 165Hz.

The Blade 18 also receives a processor upgrade to a maximum of a Core i9-14900HX. The fastest video card that appears in the Blade 18 is an RTX 4090 from Nvidia. Just like the Blade 16, the Blade 18 has Wi-Fi 7. Tweakers reviewed the Blade 18 last year with RTX 4080 video card and thirteenth-generation Intel processor. The Blade 18 should be available in the second quarter of 2024, for an as yet unknown price. The cheapest version of the previous generation cost 3400 euros.

Razer Blade 14

The Blade 14 is Razer’s 14″ model and will be equipped with a Ryzen 9 8945HS processor for model year 2024. That is AMD’s fastest processor with a 35W TDP. AMD announced the processor in December 2023. The 8945HS is in fact a rebrand of the 7940HS, but equipped with a faster NPU.

Nothing changes in the GPU area with the Blade 14 either. The laptop has an RTX 4070 video card in the fastest version. Tweakers reviewed the Blade 14 with 7940HS and RTX 4070 in July 2023. Razer specifies an unchanged battery life of ten hours, a thickness of 17.8 mm and a weight of 1837 g for the new model. The Blade 14 will be available to order from January 23 and will be delivered from February 6, for a price of 3,000 euros.