Razer is once again redefining the future of gaming with its latest showcase at CES 2024 – January 9, 2024 at 3:00 AM

Razer is once again redefining the future of gaming with its latest showcase at CES 2024. This year marks the debut of the revolutionary Razer Sensa HD Haptics on the Project Esther concept, the new Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair, a new addition to the Razer Gamer Room line and the unveiling of the next generation of Razer Blade laptops in three chassis sizes. These game-changing announcements come alongside sustainability initiatives and ergonomic breakthroughs and highlight Razer’s continued commitment to pioneering the gaming industry.

Razer Sensa HD Haptics is introduced with Project Esther. Meet the world’s first HD Haptics Gaming cushion. Razer Sensa blurs the lines between physical reality and the virtual world through the Project Esther concept display at CES 2024.

A demonstration of Razer Sensa’s transformative capabilities, every in-game explosion and subtle heartbeat becomes a tangible reality. A new generation of Razer Blades: power, portability and the world’s first innovations. The new Blade 14, Blade 16 and Blade 18 deliver unparalleled performance and innovative display technology.

Highlights include: Razer Blade 14: Pre-order now live. Available for Pre-Order on January 8, 2024. With a thickness of 0.71?

thin and 4.05 light, the Razer Blade 14 combines power and portability for gamers on the go. With the brand new AMD Ryzen? 9 8945HS processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce?

RTX 4070 Laptop Graphics with a QHD+ 240Hz display, the Blade 14 offers unparalleled performance in its compact form factor, making it the most portable Razer Blade on the market. The Blade 14 is now available for pre-order on Razer.com, RazerStores and authorized retailers. Razer Blade 16: High-Performance meets High-Definition with the world’s first OLED 240Hz 16?

Equipped with an i9-14900HX processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX? 4090 graphics, the Blade 16 is a powerhouse that offers unparalleled performance in a sleek anodized aluminum unibody. Featuring the world’s first 240Hz OLED 16?

display in collaboration with Samsung, and with a record time of 0.2 ms, the Razer Blade 16 supports GeForce RTX technologies to maximize immersion in more than 500 games and apps. Razer Blade 18: a look into the future; as a CES 2024 sneak peek, Razer offered a first look at the Razer Blade 18 with the world’s first 4K 165Hz 18? display and leads with Thunderbolt?5, Intel’s latest high-performance connectivity protocol.

The Razer Blade 18 will ship later this year and will redefine the large format gaming laptop category with ultimate connectivity. Razer Iskur V2 Gaming chair? The pinnacle of gaming comfort with unparalleled lumbar support.

Equipped with a unique 6D adjustable and adaptive lumbar support system, the Razer Iskur V2 Gaming Chair is carefully designed to conform to the natural curvature of the spine. The system’s spring-loaded mechanism adapts to body weight and posture, allowing full customization via the integrated lumbar curve adjustments. With high-density foam, reactive seat tilt, EPU-quality synthetic leather and 4D armrests, the Razer Iskur V2 Gaming Chair is the ultimate gaming throne.

Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar ? The future is bright; Razer elevates the immersive gaming atmosphere with the latest addition to the Aether Game Room collection. With lighting, front and rear facing LEDs, the Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar stands out for its ultra-high Color Rendering Index (CR) of 95.

Powered by Matter, the new universal standard of smart home connectivity, the Aether Monitor Light Bar is designed to work seamlessly in any connected setup. Razer USB C Dock? One connection. Infinite possibilities.

The Razer USB C Dock for Windows and Mac desktops and laptops offers 11 ports (4 USB-A, 2 USB C, 1 Gigabit Ethernet, 1 HDMI, a 3.5mm audio combo jack and UHS-I SD/MicroSD card slots) for extensive connectivity. The new Razer USB C Dock delivers HD display output, immersive 7.1 sound, and powerful charging capabilities in a rugged, lightweight design. Razer delivers with new performance and sustainability goals ?

A core focus on the environment. Sustainability remains at the core of all of Razer’s operations, and at CES 2024 the company is taking a major step towards a sustainable future with two major announcements: Razer announced that from 2024, all new base Razer PC peripherals will contain recycled materials. Following an announcement at RazerCon 2023, Razer has announced that the Basilisk V3 Pro and Basilisk Ultimate are the first consumer electronics products in the world to be certified with an Environmental Product Declaration from UL Solutions.

AI Reveal and New Updates for Razer Software? New Synapse and the Chroma App now available in Open Beta. These latest software updates underscore Razer’s commitment to innovation and deliver a revamped, streamlined customization experience.

Available on Razer.com. Razer Axon’s Comprehensive Chroma Generate with AI: As part of Axon Create, the Comprehensive Chroma Generate AI allows users to apply matching Chroma RGB effects to any image in Axon’s background library, allowing users to create and synchronize the visual and lighting experience. The new Razer Synapse now available in Open Beta: The new Razer Synapse is now live, delivering up to 30% faster performance with a revamped multi-threaded architecture and streamlined interfaces.

Standalone Razer Chroma App and Windows Dynamic Lighting: RGB without Synapse. The brand new app is a one-stop solution for all Chroma RGB customization needs and allows users to apply Quick Effects or use Chroma Generate to add lighting effects to personal images.