Razor-sharp and urgent ‘The Lost Indies’ punctures Dutch fiction about the Indonesian war

The film Lost Indies… Selling a Colonial War by In-Soo Radstake about the Dutch manipulation of images and facts about the Indonesian war (1945-1950) is one of the most successful documentaries on this theme ever made in the Netherlands. That’s because Radstake, known for, among other things Made in Korea about his own adoption, only respects the facts but is averse to conventions.

India Lost… Director: In-Soo Radstake. Length: 105 min.

Before the title of the film appears on screen, the viewer receives a barrage of sweeping statements of historians about the Indonesian war. That war was not a war of independence but a war in defense of independence, one says. Another says the war was “in fact unjustified.” Words underlined by gruesome images of slain Indonesians. The next voice says that the war was immediately covered up. And that is what the film is about, as the Indonesian historian Bonnie Triyana immediately says in the opening shot: “Don’t forget the propaganda war!”

Mutual propaganda

That war was waged on both sides. The fact that the Indonesians were aware of the fact that this conflict was visible on a global stage can be seen in the first images from Indonesia after WWII: walls, banners and trams are plastered with slogans – in English – about the right of self-determination of all peoples. Addressed to the international community over the heads of the Dutch opponent.

For decades, the Dutch frame for ‘selling’ the colonial war was that it was not about a war but about a domestic issue. That is why the term ‘police action’ was used.

It is remarkable that we see Ben Bot, former Minister of Foreign Affairs (CDA), sharply criticize this: he compares it with what Russian President Vladimir Putin is now doing in Ukraine. Waging war under a false flag to dismantle international interference. Later in the film, Bot makes another explosive comment: he says that he once calculated, together with the then Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Jan-Peter Balkenende (CDA) and Gerrit Zalm (VVD), that the state would receive “catastrophic amounts” costs to compensate all war victims from the former Dutch East Indies for lost income and lost property. “That was in the hundreds of billions, I’d say.” It is the first time in 73 years that a relevant Dutch politician has spoken out in this way on this still sensitive topic.

Irish historian Paul Doolan sees that “the Dutch were aware that the representation of war was just as important as the military aspect. And so they produced a fiction in which the war was a humanitarian project.”

Researcher Louis Zweers shows which photos were suitable and which were not, according to the military censors. Director In-Soo Radstake shows how he manipulates himself by also cutting conversations around the interviews. While Zweers searches for words prior to the interview, we hear the interviewer giving him instructions. Zweers then asks: “Are you saying this or am I saying that?” “No,” says the interviewer, “that comes from your book.”

Vulnerable science

It is that light-heartedness that also makes the film exciting. The question is thus asked who actually coined the term ‘police actions’. Three historians do not know, the last, Zweers, is told by the interviewer that it was the then Dutch representative to the UN, Eelco van Kleffens. He then delves into his papers – and then spouts off his newly acquired knowledge.

That comes up a few times: historians look up the facts. That is not just comical: Radstake shows the vulnerability of scientific authority.

And he likes to play with his sources. When Paul Doolan elaborates on the question “how the domestic issue became an international conflict,” the tape is played at high speed so that we only catch keywords: “The British… then the Australians… the Dutch government… then you have the US… the Cold War…and of course India…then there is the Soviet Union.” To which the interviewer says: “Great.” And Doolan uncertainly: “Shorter?” If he starts again, we’ll suddenly be in New York. Because there, in the UN tower, is the other arena of the conflict.

And that is also the enlightening thing about this film. The fact that the Indonesian war was not just about a conflict between the Netherlands and Indonesia was always present in the background of the history of ‘police actions’. After all, “America threatened to withdraw the Marshall Funds,” as it was said in the history books.

But Radstake chooses fragments from deliberations in the UN that directly demonstrate how poorly the Netherlands sensed the spirit of the times. Van Kleffens is confronted with a clear argument by Indonesian former Prime Minister Sutan Sharir about freedom and self-determination. He utters words that now make your jaw drop. “I ask you gentlemen: who do you want to help? These people? Or the civilized citizens we support?”

A main theme of the film is the racism that is the basis of colonialism. We see a piece of Dutch propaganda film in which the Netherlands is praised as the best, non-racist colonizer in the world. And that is immediately exposed as a lie. Green-journalist Maurice Swirc, author of the standard work The Indian cover-upexplains once again how racism in the colony works: the racial distinction between ‘Europeans’, ‘Foreign Orientals’ and ‘Natives’ was laid down in law.

But although Radstake looks from a more international perspective, despite his virtuoso handling of sources, despite his unmasking of Dutch propaganda that tried to disguise racism and war, he himself mainly highlights the Dutch side of this history. How Indonesian propaganda worked, what impact the events had on Indonesians, is not central but serves as a background for the Dutch story, which is a mix of perpetrator and victim. And that is very classic.

However, the film gains urgency because lines are extended to the present: these are things that are also relevant now, for current generations. It recently emerged that the Netherlands still believes that this was not a war but an internal conflict. A police action, as it were. Awesome.

