RB: Last minute transfer unlikely – solutions found for Angelino and Nova

RB Leipzig is about to complete two so-called loan shifts. As already reported, left-back Angeliño is currently in Rome for a medical check and will be loaned out to AS Roma.

According to information from RBlive, a purchase option worth six million euros was agreed if the Spaniard is allowed/wants to stay in Italy beyond the season. In addition, Rome will take over the salary of the idiosyncratic winger, who was no longer wanted at his previous Galatasaray Istanbul.

New start in the Spanish 2nd league for Hugo Novoa

In addition, Hugo Novoa will now be loaned out to Villarreal FC’s second team as planned. The Spaniard, who was loaned out to FC Utrecht, was unable to assert himself in the Dutch Eredivisie and only had five, mostly short, league appearances there. Villarreal plays in the Segunda Divison in Novoa’s home country of Spain. The winger should gain more match practice here than before.

Transfers at RB: Last-minute access in winter is almost impossible

RB is also still looking for reinforcements – especially for the winger position. “The profile is clear, but I have to say clearly that we haven’t found the right player yet. “It’s not that easy to find the right player,” coach Marco Rose said on Friday.

According to RBlive information, it is currently almost impossible that a last-minute transfer will take place. The winter transfer window closes in the Bundesliga on February 1st at 6 p.m. So there are still three days left to sign someone for the second half of the season.