RCA insurance will also be mandatory for electric scooters and electric bicycles. The changes adopted by the government – VIDEO

Individuals or companies that own scooters and electric bicycles that have a maximum design speed of more than 25 kilometers per hour will have to provide them with RCA, according to a draft law adopted in Friday’s Government meeting.

The announcement was made by the Government spokesman, Mihai Constantin.

The normative act transposes into the national legislation an EU directive that modifies the RCA legislation, among the changes being the one related to the technical redefinition of the notion of “vehicle”. As a result, the RCA will have to be provided with the insurance obligation and vehicles which according to the national legislation are not subject to registration/registration – electric scooters, electric bicycles and other vehicles.

“However, there are also very well-justified exceptions in this draft law, namely that there will no longer be an obligation to provide RCA insurance for vehicles temporarily or permanently withdrawn from circulation and whose use is prohibited.

Wheelchairs or similar self-propelled vehicles intended to be used exclusively by a person with a locomotor physical disability will also be exempted from such insurance.

Another exception to the insurance obligation is the use of vehicles in motor sports events and activities, including races and competitions, but this exception only applies if the organizer or any other party involved in the event has insurance or provides an alternative guarantee that covers any damages that would have been covered by a classic RCA”, specified Mihai Constantin.

Which electric scooters will need RCA

Not all e-scooters or e-bikes will need RCA, only those that have a maximum design speed of more than 25 km/h or those that have a curb weight of more than 25 kg and a maximum design speed of more than 14 km /h.

This is because in the draft law, the term “vehicle” will be redefined as follows:

a) any means of transport on land with its own propulsion with a maximum constructive speed greater than 25 km/h; or

b) any self-propelled means of transport on land with an own mass greater than 25 kg and a maximum design speed greater than 14 km/h;

c) any trailer intended for use with the vehicle referred to in letter a) or b), regardless of whether it is coupled or uncoupled;

d) tram”

The draft law also establishes minimum liability limits covered by RCA insurance according to European regulations, respectively:

For material damage caused in one and the same accident, regardless of the number of injured persons, the compensation limit is set, for accidents, at a level of 6,434,740 lei;

For bodily injuries and deaths, including non-pecuniary damage caused by one and the same accident, regardless of the number of injured persons, the compensation limit is set at a level of 31,926,210 lei.

With regard to the RCA insurance control modality, the use of electronic RCA insurance control devices in traffic will be allowed, without stopping the vehicles, as long as the GDPR legislation is respected.

Also, the new legislation provides for the introduction of a standardized standard at European level regarding the attestation of the insured’s history of claims covered by RCA.

Reasons for introducing RCA to electric scooters: Number of accidents

One of the most important reasons justifying the normative act is the issue of covering compensations for victims of traffic accidents, for people injured by vehicle accidents when the vehicles that cause these accidents are not registerable/registrable but are used in traffic or in private areas that are open to traffic to the public, it is stated in the explanatory note:

“As a result of technological development, numerous new types of motorized vehicles have entered the Romanian market, vehicles that, due to their characteristics, are not subject to the registration/registration obligation, but cause accidents resulting in material damage and bodily injuries.

Some of these are driven by a purely electric motor, others by auxiliary equipment and such vehicles should be taken into account when defining the notion of “vehicle” for which the RCA insurance obligation is imposed in the European Union and Romania.

That definition should be based on the general characteristics of such vehicles, in particular the maximum design speed and unladen mass, and should provide that only those vehicles driven by engines generating mechanical power are included.

The definition should apply regardless of the number of wheels on the vehicle and regardless of whether the vehicles are subject to registration/registration or not.

The lack of such a regulation leads to the exclusion of these vehicles from the insurance obligation, in which case the damages caused to the injured/injured persons as a result of traffic accidents occurring in traffic on roads open to public traffic or on private, unfenced roads are not covered. in which the access of persons is not prohibited”.

Drivers of electric scooters in Romania have caused over 2,600 accidents in the last 5 years and the first 6 months of this year, most of them being in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Constanța and Galaţi, the consequences being 20 dead, 373 injured seriously and 2,363 slightly injured, according to data from the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police.